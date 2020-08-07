|
|Cotations 5 jours Temps Différé Euronext Amsterdam
|28/08/2020
|31/08/2020
|01/09/2020
|02/09/2020
|03/09/2020
|Date
|119.32(c)
|119(c)
|118.92(c)
|120.14(c)
|120.29(c)
|Dernier
|-0.73%
|-0.27%
|-0.07%
|+1.03%
|+0.12%
|Variation
|465
|8 794
|776
|151
|1 304
|Volume
|Graphique ISHARES $ TREASURY BD.3-7YR U.E.USD A
Rating TrackInsight
Objectif d'investissement
The Fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of US Dollar denominated government bonds issued by the US Treasury.
|Sous Jacent
|ICE U.S. Treasury 3-7 Year Total Return Index - USD
|Devise
|USD
|Frais de gestion
|0.07%
|Encours (2020-08-07)
|2036.54 M USD
|Société de gestion
|iShares
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
|Dernière
|2036.54 M USD
|1 mois
|1797.32 M USD
|3 mois
|1811.74 M USD
|6 mois
|2271.24 M USD
|1 an
|1593.68 M USD