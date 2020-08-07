Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  IShares $ Treasury Bd.3-7yr U.E.USD A    CBU7   IE00B3VWN393

ISHARES $ TREASURY BD.3-7YR U.E.USD A

(CBU7)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Euronext Amsterdam - 03/09 17:35:00
120.29 EUR   +0.12%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Euronext Amsterdam
28/08/2020 31/08/2020 01/09/2020 02/09/2020 03/09/2020 Date
119.32(c) 119(c) 118.92(c) 120.14(c) 120.29(c) Dernier
-0.73% -0.27% -0.07% +1.03% +0.12% Variation
465 8 794 776 151 1 304 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique ISHARES $ TREASURY BD.3-7YR U.E.USD A
Durée : Période :
iShares $ Treasury Bd.3-7yr U.E.USD A : Graphique analyse technique iShares $ Treasury Bd.3-7yr U.E.USD A | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
07:51Wall Street : non rassasié par 64 records, accélère encore!
CF
07:38Le diable se cache dans les détails
02/09Wall Street : pas rassasié de records (64), accélère encore !
CF
02/09BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street termine en nette hausse, soutenue par les dé..
RE
02/09A Wall Street, le Nasdaq dépasse les 12.000 points, le Dow Jones grimpe
AW
02/09EUROPE : Net rebond des Bourses européennes dans le sillage de Wall Street
AW
02/09CAC40 : teste la résistance des 5.050, 42ème record du Nasdaq
CF
02/09CAC40 : teste la résistance des 5.050, 42ème record du Nasdaq
CF
Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
01/09TRACKINSIGHT : Un rally boursier qui n’en finit pas
TI
31/08TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des obligations américaines à court terme
TI
31/08TRACKINSIGHT : Forte décollecte pour les ETFs obligataires américains de long te..
TI
28/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les ETFs liés au cours de l’argent continuent leur folle ascensio..
TI
28/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les bons du trésor américain continuent de baisser
TI
27/08TRACKINSIGHT : Le momentum continue pour les ETFs d’actions nord-américaines
TI
27/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les valeurs du secteur des télécoms en forte hausse
TI
26/08TRACKINSIGHT : Consolidation des ETFs liés au cours de l’argent
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur iShares $ Treasury Bd.3-7yr U.E.USD A
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The Fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of US Dollar denominated government bonds issued by the US Treasury.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Obligations
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Type pays Développés
Types d'Obligations Gouvernement
Échéances 3-7A
Notes de crédit Investment Grade
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent ICE U.S. Treasury 3-7 Year Total Return Index - USD
Devise USD
Frais de gestion 0.07%
Encours (2020-08-07) 2036.54 M USD
Société de gestion iShares
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Irlande
Structure Société d'investissement à capital variable
Date de création 2009-06-03
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Échantillonnage optimisé
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 2036.54 M USD
1 mois 1797.32 M USD
3 mois 1811.74 M USD
6 mois 2271.24 M USD
1 an 1593.68 M USD
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group