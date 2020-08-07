Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF    ISPY   IE00BYPLS672

L&G CYBER SECURITY UCITS ETF

(ISPY)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Euronext Amsterdam - 26/08 15:11:13
17.2 EUR   +0.50%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Euronext Amsterdam
20/08/2020 21/08/2020 24/08/2020 25/08/2020 26/08/2020 Date
16.942(c) 17.004(c) 17.004(c) 17.114(c) 17.2 Dernier
+0.46% +0.37% 0.00% +0.65% +0.50% Variation
3 412 7 119 15 961 25 218 3 014 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique L&G CYBER SECURITY UCITS ETF
Durée : Période :
L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF : Graphique analyse technique L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The ETF Index aims to track the performance of the ISE Cyber Security® UCITS Index. It gathers a basket of stocks of companies that are actively engaged in providing cybersecurity technology and services. This industry is deemed to be comprised of companies in the following two subsectors: (1) Infrastructure Providers that develop hardware and software for safeguarding internal and external access to files, websites and networks; and (2) Service Providers that provide consulting and secure cyber-based services.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Monde
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondérations Equipondérées
Description
Sous Jacent ISE Cyber Security UCITS Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise USD
Frais de gestion 0.75%
Encours (2020-08-07) 1428.52 M USD
Société de gestion LGIM
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Irlande
Structure Société d'investissement à capital variable
Date de création 2015-09-28
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 1428.52 M USD
1 mois 1377.8 M USD
3 mois 1117.08 M USD
6 mois 1043.15 M USD
1 an 848.33 M USD
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
L&G CYBER SECURITY - USD
