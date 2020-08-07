The ETF Index aims to track the performance of the ISE Cyber Security® UCITS Index. It gathers a basket of stocks of companies that are actively engaged in providing cybersecurity technology and services. This industry is deemed to be comprised of companies in the following two subsectors: (1) Infrastructure Providers that develop hardware and software for safeguarding internal and external access to files, websites and networks; and (2) Service Providers that provide consulting and secure cyber-based services.