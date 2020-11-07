Connexion
Ly.S&P 500 VIX Fut.Enh.Roll UE EUR Acc    LVO   LU0832435464

LY.S&P 500 VIX FUT.ENH.ROLL UE EUR ACC

(LVO)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Amsterdam - 16/03 17:35:00
4.626 EUR   -3.24%
 Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Amsterdam 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Amsterdam
10/03/2021 11/03/2021 12/03/2021 15/03/2021 16/03/2021 Date
4.8725(c) 4.7825(c) 4.8235(c) 4.781(c) 4.626(c) Dernier
-0.13% -1.85% +0.86% -0.88% -3.24% Variation
73 267 28 630 27 025 18 064 35 728 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LY.S&P 500 VIX FUT.ENH.ROLL UE EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Ly.S&P 500 VIX Fut.Enh.Roll UE EUR Acc : Graphique analyse technique Ly.S&P 500 VIX Fut.Enh.Roll UE EUR Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll UCITS ETF (Lux) is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll. The S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll Index dynamically switches between a short-term VIX futures portfolio and a mid-term VIX futures portfolio in order to model a cost efficient exposure to volatility in the broad equity market. The short-term VIX futures portfolio is represented by the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. The mid-term VIX futures portfolio models a daily rolling position in the third, fourth and fifth month VIX futures contracts. The allocation are evaluated daily, though changes in allocation may occur less frequently. The complete construction of the index is available on www.standardandpoors.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Alternatif
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Type pays Développés
Description
Sous Jacent S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.6%
Encours (2020-11-07) 101.22 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2012-09-25
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 101.22 M EUR
1 mois 76.82 M EUR
3 mois 59.5 M EUR
6 mois 35.45 M EUR
1 an 67.99 M EUR
