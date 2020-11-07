Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information PAS ENCORE NOTÉ Objectif d'investissement The Lyxor S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll UCITS ETF (Lux) is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll. The S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll Index dynamically switches between a short-term VIX futures portfolio and a mid-term VIX futures portfolio in order to model a cost efficient exposure to volatility in the broad equity market. The short-term VIX futures portfolio is represented by the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. The mid-term VIX futures portfolio models a daily rolling position in the third, fourth and fifth month VIX futures contracts. The allocation are evaluated daily, though changes in allocation may occur less frequently. The complete construction of the index is available on www.standardandpoors.com. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Alternatif Zone géographique Etats Unis Type pays Développés Description Sous Jacent S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll Net Total Return Index - USD Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.6% Encours (2020-11-07) 101.22 M EUR Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2012-09-25 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07) Dernière 101.22 M EUR 1 mois 76.82 M EUR 3 mois 59.5 M EUR 6 mois 35.45 M EUR 1 an 67.99 M EUR