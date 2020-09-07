Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Ly.S&P 500 VIX Fut.Enh.Roll UE EUR Acc    LVO   LU0832435464

LY.S&P 500 VIX FUT.ENH.ROLL UE EUR ACC

(LVO)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Italian Stock Exchange - 09/09 13:39:49
6.937 EUR   -5.18%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Italian Stock Exchange
03/09/2020 04/09/2020 07/09/2020 08/09/2020 09/09/2020 Date
7.42(c) 7.61(c) 7.258(c) 7.316(c) 6.937 Dernier
+4.13% +2.56% -4.63% +0.80% -5.18% Variation
480 155 461 995 198 410 208 243 161 376 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LY.S&P 500 VIX FUT.ENH.ROLL UE EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Ly.S&P 500 VIX Fut.Enh.Roll UE EUR Acc : Graphique analyse technique Ly.S&P 500 VIX Fut.Enh.Roll UE EUR Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll UCITS ETF (Lux) is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll. The S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll Index dynamically switches between a short-term VIX futures portfolio and a mid-term VIX futures portfolio in order to model a cost efficient exposure to volatility in the broad equity market. The short-term VIX futures portfolio is represented by the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. The mid-term VIX futures portfolio models a daily rolling position in the third, fourth and fifth month VIX futures contracts. The allocation are evaluated daily, though changes in allocation may occur less frequently. The complete construction of the index is available on www.standardandpoors.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Alternatif
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Type pays Développés
Description
Sous Jacent S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.6%
Encours (2020-09-07) 63.09 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2012-09-25
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-09-07)
Dernière 63.09 M EUR
1 mois 59.5 M EUR
3 mois 39.05 M EUR
6 mois 98.57 M EUR
1 an 55.09 M EUR
