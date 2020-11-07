Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor CAC 40 Daily (-1x) Inverse ETF Acc    SHC   FR0010591362

LYXOR CAC 40 DAILY (-1X) INVERSE ETF ACC

(SHC)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 02/12 17:35:00
16.204 EUR   -0.06%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
26/11/2020 27/11/2020 30/11/2020 01/12/2020 02/12/2020 Date
16.26(c) 16.198(c) 16.414(c) 16.214(c) 16.204 Dernier
+0.01% -0.38% +1.33% -1.22% -0.06% Variation
40 414 101 253 50 159 52 654 92 392 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR CAC 40 DAILY (-1X) INVERSE ETF ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor CAC 40 Daily (-1x) Inverse ETF Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor CAC 40 Daily (-1x) Inverse ETF Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
18:41EUROPE : Les marchés européens font une pause, sauf Londres
AW
18:38CAC40 : une séance pour rien mais occulte repli du $ à 1,210E
CF
18:20Les progrès de la relance aux USA font remonter les actions
RE
18:12BOURSE DE PARIS : Séance d'attente pour la Bourse de Paris (+0,02%)
AW
17:57ENGIE : plus forte hausse du CAC 40 à la clôture du mercredi 2 décembre 2020
AO
17:55WORLDLINE : parmi les plus fortes baisses du CAC 40 à la clôture du mercredi 2 d..
AO
16:52CAC40 : reste proche de 5.570 avec W-Street plutôt résilient
CF
15:19CAC40 : à peine impacté par le passage du $ sous les 1,205/E
CF
Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
15:15TRACKINSIGHT : Les valeurs bancaires européennes enregistrent une très forte col..
TI
15:00TRACKINSIGHT : Décollecte notable pour les ETFs suivant l’or
TI
01/12Vers un nombre record de disparition d'ETF en Europe cette année
01/12TRACKINSIGHT : Journée difficile pour les ETFs sur l’argent
TI
01/12TRACKINSIGHT : Goût Prononcé pour le Risque avant Thanksgiving
TI
30/11TRACKINSIGHT : Mauvaise performance pour les ETFs d’infrastructures US
TI
30/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte et bonne performance pour les valeurs biotechnolog..
TI
26/11TRACKINSIGHT : Chute des petites sociétés chinoises
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor CAC 40 Daily (-1x) Inverse ETF Acc
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor CAC 40 Daily (-1x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index CAC 40 Short GR Index. The index tracks the performance of a strategy which provides inverse exposure to the CAC 40 Gross Return Index (the underlying index) by combining a short position in the underlying index and exposure to a risk-free money-market instrument. In a falling market, the index offers a positive return which is equal to the negative performance of the underlying index. In a rising market, the reverse is true.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Alternatif
Zone géographique France
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent CAC 40 Short Gross Total Return Index - EUR
Indices liés
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.4%
Encours (2020-11-07) 138.59 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2008-06-09
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 138.59 M EUR
1 mois 127.4 M EUR
3 mois 130.44 M EUR
6 mois 104.11 M EUR
1 an 118.15 M EUR
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ