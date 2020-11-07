The Lyxor CAC 40 Daily (-1x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index CAC 40 Short GR Index. The index tracks the performance of a strategy which provides inverse exposure to the CAC 40 Gross Return Index (the underlying index) by combining a short position in the underlying index and exposure to a risk-free money-market instrument. In a falling market, the index offers a positive return which is equal to the negative performance of the underlying index. In a rising market, the reverse is true.