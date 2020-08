The Lyxor CAC 40 Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index CAC 40 Double Short Gross Return. The CAC 40 Double Short Gross Return tracks the performance of a strategy that combines a double inverse exposure to the CAC 40 GR with the exposure to a risk-free money market instrument. CAC 40 Double Short Gross Return reflects a strategy that yields, on a daily basis, the double inverse performance of the CAC 40 GR.