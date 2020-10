The LYXOR CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index CAC 40 Gross Total Return. The index tracks the performance of the 40 largest French stocks by free float market capitalization and turnover. The index is a gross total return index and assumes that gross dividends (withholding taxes are not deducted) paid by its constituents are reinvested in the index. More information on www.euronext.com.