Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y(DR)UE Dist    US13   LU1407887162

LYXOR CORE US TREASURY 1-3Y(DR)UE DIST

(US13)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 13/11 17:35:00
86.96 EUR   -0.06%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
09/11/2020 10/11/2020 11/11/2020 12/11/2020 13/11/2020 Date
86.98(c) 86.99(c) 87.35(c) 87.01(c) 86.96 Dernier
+0.54% +0.01% +0.41% -0.39% -0.06% Variation
2 14 3 3 6 Volume
Graphique LYXOR CORE US TREASURY 1-3Y(DR)UE DIST
Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y(DR)UE Dist : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y(DR)UE Dist | Zone bourse
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
19:09EUROPE : Les marchés européens terminent la semaine dans le calme
AW
18:47CAC40 : gagne +8,5% sur la semaine et +19 depuis le 30/10
CF
18:27BOURSE DE WALL STREET : La hausse l'emporte en Europe avec le soutien de Wall St..
RE
18:18TOUR D’HORIZON DES INDICES : on reste à Paris et dans les Alpes
17:43Le point hebdo de l'investisseur : Le vaccin dope les retardataires
16:58Wall Street : le Dow vers une deuxième semaine de hausse
CF
16:12Wall Street ouvre en hausse après une semaine en dents de scie
AW
Toute l'actualité des ETF
15:00TRACKINSIGHT : Performance positive pour les ETFs d’obligations US 20+ années
TI
15:00TRACKINSIGHT : Les investisseurs parient sur les sociétés de services américaine..
TI
14:30TRACKINSIGHT : France : Vers un repli de l’activité brutal au T4 mais moindre qu..
TI
12/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs d’actions du secteur des énerg..
TI
10/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour l’argent
TI
10/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs d’actons d’Amérique Latine
TI
10/11TRACKINSIGHT : Rally Boursier avec l’Election de Biden-Harris
TI
09/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs d’obligations US 20 ans et plus
TI
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR hedged is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury 1-3 Year Index (EUR Hedged). The index is representative of the performance of US Treasury bonds with maturities of at least 1 year and no more than 3 years, with a minimum outstanding amount of USD 300m. The EUR-hedged share class offers the simplicity of a monthly currency hedge mechanism that is embedded in the investment product, representing an efficient solution to manage the foreign-exchange risk.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Fixed Income
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Type pays Développés
Types d'Obligations Gouvernement
Échéances 1-3A
Description
Sous Jacent Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury 1-3 Year Total Return Index Value Unhedged - USD
Indices liés
- Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury 1-3 Year TR Index Hedged EUR - EUR
Devise USD
Frais de gestion 0.07%
Encours (2020-11-07) 192.13 M USD
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2010-11-10
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 192.13 M USD
1 mois 191 M USD
3 mois 184.59 M USD
6 mois 245.06 M USD
1 an 209.9 M USD
