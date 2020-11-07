Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information PAS ENCORE NOTÉ Objectif d'investissement The Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR hedged is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury 1-3 Year Index (EUR Hedged). The index is representative of the performance of US Treasury bonds with maturities of at least 1 year and no more than 3 years, with a minimum outstanding amount of USD 300m. The EUR-hedged share class offers the simplicity of a monthly currency hedge mechanism that is embedded in the investment product, representing an efficient solution to manage the foreign-exchange risk. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Fixed Income Zone géographique Etats Unis Type pays Développés Types d'Obligations Gouvernement Échéances 1-3A Description Sous Jacent Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury 1-3 Year Total Return Index Value Unhedged - USD Indices liés - Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury 1-3 Year TR Index Hedged EUR - EUR Devise USD Frais de gestion 0.07% Encours (2020-11-07) 192.13 M USD Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2010-11-10 Politique de dividendes Distribution Méthode de réplication Physique Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07) Dernière 192.13 M USD 1 mois 191 M USD 3 mois 184.59 M USD 6 mois 245.06 M USD 1 an 209.9 M USD