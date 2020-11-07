The Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR hedged is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury 1-3 Year Index (EUR Hedged). The index is representative of the performance of US Treasury bonds with maturities of at least 1 year and no more than 3 years, with a minimum outstanding amount of USD 300m. The EUR-hedged share class offers the simplicity of a monthly currency hedge mechanism that is embedded in the investment product, representing an efficient solution to manage the foreign-exchange risk.