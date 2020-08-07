Connexion
LYXOR CORE US TREASURY 10+Y(DR)UE DIST

LYXOR CORE US TREASURY 10+Y(DR)UE DIST

(DJAD)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 25/08 17:36:16
151.495 EUR   -1.45%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra
19/08/2020 20/08/2020 21/08/2020 24/08/2020 25/08/2020 Date
151.37(c) 152.305(c) 153.96(c) 153.725(c) 151.495(c) Dernier
+0.65% +0.62% +1.09% -0.15% -1.45% Variation
118 545 241 4 983 Volume
Graphique LYXOR CORE US TREASURY 10+Y(DR)UE DIST
Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y(DR)UE Dist : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y(DR)UE Dist | Zone bourse
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
19:11EUROPE : Les Bourses européennes prudentes avant la réunion de Jackson Hole
AW
19:02Fin de séance mitigée en Europe, l'optimisme s'essouffle
RE
18:39CAC40 : positif sur le fil, WStreet déçu par indice confiance
CF
18:35CAC40 : positif sur le fil, WStreet déçu par indice confiance
CF
17:07Wall Street : la tendance bascule dans le rouge
CF
16:42CAC40 : toujours positif mais le repli de WStreet pèse un peu
CF
16:07Wall Street marque une pause après une série de records
RE
15:56Wall Street, un oeil sur les relations sino-américaines, près de l'équilibre
AW
15:00TRACKINSIGHT : Les ETFs d’actions françaises rebondissent
TI
15:00TRACKINSIGHT : Les grandes valeurs bancaires en hausse
TI
14:30TRACKINSIGHT : Le Nasdaq & S&P500 à de nouveaux plus hauts malgré les messages d..
TI
24/08TRACKINSIGHT : Rebond pour les ETFs actions Taïwanais
TI
24/08TRACKINSIGHT : Collecte pour les ETFs actions sur les actions émergentes à haut ..
TI
19/08TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des valeurs coréennes
TI
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR hedged is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the Bloomberg Barclays US Long Treasury Index (EUR Hedged). The index is representative of the performance of US Treasury bonds with maturities of at least 10 years, with a minimum outstanding amount of USD 300m. The EUR-hedged share class offers the simplicity of a monthly currency hedge mechanism that is embedded in the investment product, representing an efficient solution to manage the foreign-exchange risk.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Obligations
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Type pays Développés
Types d'Obligations Gouvernement
Échéances 10A+
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent Bloomberg Barclays US Long Treasury Total Return Index Value Unhedged - USD
Devise USD
Frais de gestion 0.07%
Encours (2020-08-07) 519.64 M USD
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2010-11-10
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 519.64 M USD
1 mois 500.41 M USD
3 mois 386.48 M USD
6 mois 387.29 M USD
1 an 335.48 M USD
