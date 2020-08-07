Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information PAS ENCORE NOTÉ Objectif d'investissement The Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR hedged is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the Bloomberg Barclays US Long Treasury Index (EUR Hedged). The index is representative of the performance of US Treasury bonds with maturities of at least 10 years, with a minimum outstanding amount of USD 300m. The EUR-hedged share class offers the simplicity of a monthly currency hedge mechanism that is embedded in the investment product, representing an efficient solution to manage the foreign-exchange risk. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Obligations Zone géographique Etats Unis Type pays Développés Types d'Obligations Gouvernement Échéances 10A+ Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation Description Sous Jacent Bloomberg Barclays US Long Treasury Total Return Index Value Unhedged - USD Devise USD Frais de gestion 0.07% Encours (2020-08-07) 519.64 M USD Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2010-11-10 Politique de dividendes Distribution Méthode de réplication Physique Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07) Dernière 519.64 M USD 1 mois 500.41 M USD 3 mois 386.48 M USD 6 mois 387.29 M USD 1 an 335.48 M USD