The Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR hedged is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the Bloomberg Barclays US Long Treasury Index (EUR Hedged). The index is representative of the performance of US Treasury bonds with maturities of at least 10 years, with a minimum outstanding amount of USD 300m. The EUR-hedged share class offers the simplicity of a monthly currency hedge mechanism that is embedded in the investment product, representing an efficient solution to manage the foreign-exchange risk.