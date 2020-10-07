Connexion
Lyxor Daily LevDAX ETF Acc    LVD   LU0252634307

LYXOR DAILY LEVDAX ETF ACC

(LVD)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 27/10 17:35:00
84.12 EUR   -2.05%
 Synthèse Cotations Graphiques Statistiques Communauté Composition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
21/10/2020 22/10/2020 23/10/2020 26/10/2020 27/10/2020 Date
91.28(c) 90.99(c) 92.58(c) 85.88(c) 84.12 Dernier
-2.84% -0.32% +1.75% -7.24% -2.05% Variation
23 359 15 121 5 053 19 061 22 667 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR DAILY LEVDAX ETF ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor Daily LevDAX ETF Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Daily LevDAX ETF Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor Daily LevDAX UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index LevDAX Index.The LevLevDAX Index delivers twice the daily performance of the LevDAX Index, positive or negative, minus the financing cost. The investor will also benefit from close to twice the dividends paid by the stocks composing the index. The complete methodology is available on www.deutsche-boerse.com.Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Alternatif
Zone géographique Allemagne
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Description
Sous Jacent LevDAX Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.35%
Encours (2020-10-07) 139.85 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-06-01
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07)
Dernière 139.85 M EUR
1 mois 147.32 M EUR
3 mois 142.69 M EUR
6 mois 105.61 M EUR
1 an 144.9 M EUR
