The Lyxor Daily LevDAX UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index LevDAX Index.The LevLevDAX Index delivers twice the daily performance of the LevDAX Index, positive or negative, minus the financing cost. The investor will also benefit from close to twice the dividends paid by the stocks composing the index. The complete methodology is available on www.deutsche-boerse.com.Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.