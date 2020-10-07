Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information PAS ENCORE NOTÉ Objectif d'investissement The Lyxor Daily LevDAX UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index LevDAX Index.The LevLevDAX Index delivers twice the daily performance of the LevDAX Index, positive or negative, minus the financing cost. The investor will also benefit from close to twice the dividends paid by the stocks composing the index. The complete methodology is available on www.deutsche-boerse.com.Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Alternatif Zone géographique Allemagne Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations Type pays Développés Description Sous Jacent LevDAX Index - EUR Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.35% Encours (2020-10-07) 139.85 M EUR Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2006-06-01 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07) Dernière 139.85 M EUR 1 mois 147.32 M EUR 3 mois 142.69 M EUR 6 mois 105.61 M EUR 1 an 144.9 M EUR