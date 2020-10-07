Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor Daily ShortDAX x2 UCITS ETF Acc    DSD   FR0010869495

LYXOR DAILY SHORTDAX X2 UCITS ETF ACC

(DSD)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 16/10 17:35:00
2.3455 EUR   -3.28%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
12/10/2020 13/10/2020 14/10/2020 15/10/2020 16/10/2020 Date
2.272(c) 2.314(c) 2.3115(c) 2.425(c) 2.3455 Dernier
-1.54% +1.85% -0.11% +4.91% -3.28% Variation
128 711 52 502 19 820 426 608 96 806 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR DAILY SHORTDAX X2 ETF ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor Daily ShortDAX x2 ETF Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Daily ShortDAX x2 ETF Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor Daily ShortDAX x2 UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index SHORTDAX X2 INDEX. The SHORTDAX X2 INDEX is linked to the performance of the DAX Index in an inverse way - a positive development of the SHORTDAX X2 INDEX will result in a negative change with a leveraged ratio of 2 and vice versa. In addition to double inverse DAX performance, the index also contains interest payments resulting from the investment strategy in three times the amount of the overnight rate. Interest accrues in the same amount for the investment volume as well as for the funds received from short-selling. SHORTDAX X2 INDEX is therefore an attractive investment not only in falling but also in sideways markets and periods where market trends are unclear.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Alternatif
Zone géographique Allemagne
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Description
Sous Jacent ShortDAX x2 Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.6%
Encours (2020-10-07) 78.6 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2010-04-09
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07)
Dernière 78.6 M EUR
1 mois 74.34 M EUR
3 mois 69.52 M EUR
6 mois 67.52 M EUR
1 an 60.47 M EUR
