Objectif d'investissement The Lyxor Daily ShortDAX x2 UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index SHORTDAX X2 INDEX. The SHORTDAX X2 INDEX is linked to the performance of the DAX Index in an inverse way - a positive development of the SHORTDAX X2 INDEX will result in a negative change with a leveraged ratio of 2 and vice versa. In addition to double inverse DAX performance, the index also contains interest payments resulting from the investment strategy in three times the amount of the overnight rate. Interest accrues in the same amount for the investment volume as well as for the funds received from short-selling. SHORTDAX X2 INDEX is therefore an attractive investment not only in falling but also in sideways markets and periods where market trends are unclear. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Alternatif Zone géographique Allemagne Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations Type pays Développés Description Sous Jacent ShortDAX x2 Total Return Index - EUR Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.6% Encours (2020-10-07) 78.6 M EUR Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique France Structure SICAV Date de création 2010-04-09 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07) Dernière 78.6 M EUR 1 mois 74.34 M EUR 3 mois 69.52 M EUR 6 mois 67.52 M EUR 1 an 60.47 M EUR