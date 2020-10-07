The Lyxor Daily ShortDAX x2 UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index SHORTDAX X2 INDEX. The SHORTDAX X2 INDEX is linked to the performance of the DAX Index in an inverse way - a positive development of the SHORTDAX X2 INDEX will result in a negative change with a leveraged ratio of 2 and vice versa. In addition to double inverse DAX performance, the index also contains interest payments resulting from the investment strategy in three times the amount of the overnight rate. Interest accrues in the same amount for the investment volume as well as for the funds received from short-selling. SHORTDAX X2 INDEX is therefore an attractive investment not only in falling but also in sideways markets and periods where market trends are unclear.