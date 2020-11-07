The Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index DAX. The DAX index tracks the 30 largest and best-performing Blue Chip companies, admitted on the FWB Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard segment. DAX is primarily calculated as a performance index and as one of the few major country indices also takes dividend yields into account in addition to pure share price performance, thus fully reflecting the actual performance of an investment in the index portfolio. DAX is completely rule-based and transparent. More information on: www.stoxx.com / www.dax-indices.com