Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR ACC

LYXOR DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR ACC

(DAX)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 08/03 17:35:00
134.92 EUR   +3.34%
 Synthèse Cotations Graphiques Statistiques Communauté Composition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
02/03/2021 03/03/2021 04/03/2021 05/03/2021 08/03/2021 Date
131.76(c) 132.12(c) 131.84(c) 130.56(c) 134.92 Dernier
+0.21% +0.27% -0.21% -0.97% +3.34% Variation
6 050 9 246 1 578 6 351 13 914 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR ACC : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR ACC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
08/03Les Bourses européennes grisées par les perspectives de reprise
AW
08/03La bonne tenue de Wall St a dopé les actions européennes
RE
08/03CAC40 : nouveau record annuel, Francfort gagne 3,4%
CF
08/03À francfort, le dax a gagné 3,43% et inscrit un record de clôture
RE
08/03CAC40 : nouveau record annuel, Francfort aussi avec envol 3,2%
CF
08/03Bourse: l'Europe avance pendant que Wall Street est attendu en repli
AW
08/03BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street attendue en baisse mais l'Europe monte
RE
08/03L'Europe en hausse grâce au plan de relance US mais les taux montent
RE
Plus d'actualités des Indices
Composition du LYXOR DAX (DR) - ACC - EUR
 SociétéCoursVaria.Varia. 1 janv.Capi. (M$)Poids  
AllemagneSAP SE 104.66 Cours en différé.2.83%-5.07%143 02810.13%
EtatsLINDE PLC 253.68 Cours en différé.2.44%-6.02%129 1689.9%
AllemagneSIEMENS AG 134.52 Cours en différé.4.18%9.87%122 9259.07%
AllemagneALLIANZ SE 215.25 Cours en différé.3.66%3.46%101 9316.91%
AllemagneBAYER AG 53.15 Cours en différé.3.02%7.13%60 3805.35%
AllemagneADIDAS AG 280.2 Cours en différé.3.20%-8.86%63 0825.19%
AllemagneBASF SE 72.61 Cours en différé.2.73%9.21%77 3394.89%
AllemagneDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 15.315 Cours en différé.2.10%0.30%84 7654.68%
AllemagneDEUTSCHE POST AG 43.36 Cours en différé.6.48%0.54%60 1083.95%
AllemagneDAIMLER AG 72.49 Cours en différé.3.23%21.51%89 4973.9%
Plus
Toute l'actualité des ETF
08/03TRACKINSIGHT : Bonne performance pour les ETF américains peu risqués
TI
08/03TRACKINSIGHT : Bonne performance pour les ETF du secteur de l’énergie
TI
05/03TRACKINSIGHT : Forte décollecte pour les ETF de valeurs chinoises
TI
05/03VanEck fait le BUZZ avec un ETF Social Media
04/03TRACKINSIGHT : Mauvaise performance pour les ETF de valeurs socialement responsa..
TI
04/03TRACKINSIGHT : Mauvaise performance pour les ETF de services de télécommunicatio..
TI
03/03TRACKINSIGHT : Mauvaise performance pour les ETF US Momentum
TI
03/03TRACKINSIGHT : Mauvaise performance pour les ETF du secteur des semi-conducteurs
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index DAX. The DAX index tracks the 30 largest and best-performing Blue Chip companies, admitted on the FWB Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard segment. DAX is primarily calculated as a performance index and as one of the few major country indices also takes dividend yields into account in addition to pure share price performance, thus fully reflecting the actual performance of an investment in the index portfolio. DAX is completely rule-based and transparent. More information on: www.stoxx.com / www.dax-indices.com
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Allemagne
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent DAX Total Return Index - EUR
Indices liés
- DAX Net Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.15%
Encours (2020-11-07) 641.65 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-06-01
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 641.65 M EUR
1 mois 726.2 M EUR
3 mois 718.68 M EUR
6 mois 574.19 M EUR
1 an 801.33 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
XTRACKERS DAX 1C - EUR
DEKA DAX - EUR
DEKA DAX (AUSSCHUTTEND) - EUR
COMSTAGE DAX TR - EUR
LYXOR DAX (DR) - ACC - EUR
LYXOR 1 DAX® (I) DIST - EUR
XTRACKERS DAX INCOME 2C (USD HEDGE...-
XTRACKERS DAX INCOME 4C (CHF HEDGE...-
