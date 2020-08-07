The LYXOR DJ GLOBAL TITANS 50 UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index DJGT 50 TRE. The Dow Jones Global Titans 50 IndexSM (DJGT) is a 50-stock index that reflects the market performance of the world's leading multinational companies. Stocks are selected from the Dow Jones Global Index SM, a broad market benchmark that covers 51 countries. Criteria for DJGT stock selection include float-adjusted market capitalization, sales/revenue and net income. The index is calculated in both U.S. dollars and Euros.