Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF    MGT   FR0007075494

LYXOR DJ GLOBAL TITANS 50 UCITS ETF

(MGT)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 20/08 17:35:00
43.635 EUR   -0.13%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
14/08/2020 17/08/2020 18/08/2020 19/08/2020 20/08/2020 Date
43.12(c) 43.355(c) 43.41(c) 43.692(c) 43.635 Dernier
-0.60% +0.54% +0.13% +0.65% -0.13% Variation
529 679 1 898 704 970 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR DJ GLOBAL TITANS 50 UCITS ETF
Durée : Période :
Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR DJ GLOBAL TITANS 50 UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index DJGT 50 TRE. The Dow Jones Global Titans 50 IndexSM (DJGT) is a 50-stock index that reflects the market performance of the world's leading multinational companies. Stocks are selected from the Dow Jones Global Index SM, a broad market benchmark that covers 51 countries. Criteria for DJGT stock selection include float-adjusted market capitalization, sales/revenue and net income. The index is calculated in both U.S. dollars and Euros.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Monde
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.4%
Encours (2020-08-07) 90.74 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2002-09-17
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 90.74 M EUR
1 mois 98.54 M EUR
3 mois 85.38 M EUR
6 mois 92.53 M EUR
1 an 66.23 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
ISHARES DOW JONES GLOBAL TITANS 50 ...
