Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor Dow Jones Indust,Av,UCITS ETF Dist    DJE   FR0007056841

LYXOR DOW JONES INDUST,AV,UCITS ETF DIST

(DJE)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 18/09 17:35:00
234.75 EUR   -1.03%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
14/09/2020 15/09/2020 16/09/2020 17/09/2020 18/09/2020 Date
236.25(c) 237.6(c) 238.55(c) 237.2(c) 234.75 Dernier
+0.85% +0.57% +0.40% -0.57% -1.03% Variation
89 5 233 87 5 579 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR DOW JONES INDUST,AV,UCITS ETF DIST
Durée : Période :
Lyxor Dow Jones Indust,Av,UCITS ETF Dist : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Dow Jones Indust,Av,UCITS ETF Dist | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
09:35Bourse Zurich: sous le charme des "quatre sorcières"
AW
08:45Principales informations avant-Bourse
AW
17/09BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street recule face aux doutes sur la reprise
RE
17/09Wall Street : veille de '4 sorcières' atypique, stats faibles
CF
17/09Wall Street termine dans le rouge après un nouveau repli de la tech
AW
17/09DEVISES : le Dollar soutenu par différentiel de taux positif
CF
17/09EUROPE : Les Bourses européennes sans élan après la Fed
AW
17/09TAUX : OAT/Bund sous 25Pts de base, BoE évoque taux négatifs
CF
Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
17/09TRACKINSIGHT : Fort rebond des grandes capitalisations du secteur de l’éne..
TI
17/09TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs du secteur de semi-conducteurs
TI
16/09TRACKINSIGHT : Les actions Smart Beta Momentum en hausse
TI
16/09TRACKINSIGHT : Les feux sont au vert pour les ETFs suivant le cours de l’a..
TI
16/09TRACKINSIGHT : France : Des perspectives 2020 moins pessimistes grâce à la saiso..
TI
15/09TRACKINSIGHT : Rebond du secteur des biotechnologies
TI
15/09TRACKINSIGHT : Nouvelle décollecte pour les ETFs du secteur de l’énergie
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor Dow Jones Indust,Av,UCITS ETF Dist
Publier
add_opinion
loader
zara000 dans LYXOR DOW JONES INDUST,AV,UCITS ETF DIST - Il y a 10 ans arrow option
incohérence par rapport à l'indice
comment peut il monter alors que son sous jacent a baissé de 1,5% ?!!
  •   
  •   
  • add_opinion
  • Publier
    loader
>> Voir la suite
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE Net TR. The Dow Jones Industrial AverageSM represents large and well-known U.S. companies, covering all industries with the exception of Transportation and Utilities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index based on the values of 30 securities of large American companies. It is calculated using a mathematical average of the stock prices of the 30 securities. The capitalisation of the shares included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average represents approximately 20% of the capitalisation of American equities. The index is price weighted.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par les Prix
Description
Sous Jacent Dow Jones Industrial Average Net Total Return Index - USD
Indices liés
- Dow Jones Industrial Average (CAD Hedged) Net Total Return Index - CAD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.5%
Encours (2020-09-07) 201.61 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure FCP
Date de création 2001-04-04
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-09-07)
Dernière 201.61 M EUR
1 mois 188.72 M EUR
3 mois 190.22 M EUR
6 mois 209.45 M EUR
1 an 223.28 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE ...
COMSTAGE DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERA...
ISHARES DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAG...
LYXOR PEA DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVER...
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group