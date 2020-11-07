The Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EUR Corporate Liquid SRI Sustainable Index.
The index is representative of the performance of EUR denominated, investment grade corporate bonds issued by European and non-European corporates, with maturities of at least 1 year. The index only includes issuers with an MSCI ESG Rating of BBB or higher, and negatively screens issuers involved in certain values-based business involvement criteria, including activities related to controversial military weapons, and those with a 'red' MSCI ESG Controversy Score. Further index details and methodology may be found at www.bloomberg.com
Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.