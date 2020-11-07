Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bd.(DR)UE    CRP   LU1829219127

LYXOR ESG EURO CORPORATE BD.(DR)UE

(CRP)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 23/02 17:35:00
156.391 EUR   -0.12%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
17/02/2021 18/02/2021 19/02/2021 22/02/2021 23/02/2021 Date
156.708(c) 156.552(c) 156.72(c) 156.571(c) 156.391(c) Dernier
-0.19% -0.10% +0.11% -0.10% -0.11% Variation
2 430 114 2 196 639 515 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR ESG EURO CORPORATE BD.(DR)UE
Durée : Période :
Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bd.(DR)UE : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bd.(DR)UE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique

- Aucun article disponible -

Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
23/02TRACKINSIGHT : Mauvaise performance pour les ETF de valeurs socialement responsa..
TI
23/02TRACKINSIGHT : Forte décollecte pour les ETF de valeurs chinoises
TI
23/02TRACKINSIGHT : Indices actions mitigés, taux longs américains de nouveau en haus..
TI
22/02TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETF de valeurs financières
TI
22/02TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETF liés aux ressources naturelles
TI
19/02Lancement du premier ETF diversifié sur le secteur de l'énergie verte en Euro..
AO
19/02Minute Macro - Mars, ETF Bitcoin et gel du pétrole
19/02BITCOIN : le premier ETF Bitcoin a commencé à coter à Toronto
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bd.(DR)UE
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EUR Corporate Liquid SRI Sustainable Index. The index is representative of the performance of EUR denominated, investment grade corporate bonds issued by European and non-European corporates, with maturities of at least 1 year. The index only includes issuers with an MSCI ESG Rating of BBB or higher, and negatively screens issuers involved in certain values-based business involvement criteria, including activities related to controversial military weapons, and those with a 'red' MSCI ESG Controversy Score. Further index details and methodology may be found at www.bloomberg.com Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Fixed Income
Themes Socialement responsable
Type pays Développés
Types d'Obligations Corporate
Échéances > 1A
Notes de crédit Investment Grade
Description
Sous Jacent Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EUR Corporate Liquid SRI Sustainable TR Index - EUR
Indices liés
- Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EUR Corporate Liquid SRI Sustainable GTR Index - SEK
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.2%
Encours (2020-11-07) 740.73 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2009-04-02
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 740.73 M EUR
1 mois 728.44 M EUR
3 mois 740.91 M EUR
6 mois 604 M EUR
1 an 825.56 M EUR
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ