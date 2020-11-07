Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information PAS ENCORE NOTÉ Objectif d'investissement The Lyxor BofAML EUR High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index BofA Merrill Lynch BB-CCC Euro Developed Markets Non-Financial High Yield Constrained.The index is representative of the performance of the EUR denominated sub-investment grade corporate bond market issued by non-financial companies.Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Fixed Income Type pays Développés Exclusions sectorielles Ex-Financières Types d'Obligations Corporate Notes de crédit Dividendes Elevés Description Sous Jacent BofA Merrill Lynch BB-CCC Euro Developed Markets Non-Financial High Yield Constrained Total Return Index - EUR Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.45% Encours (2020-11-07) 88.14 M EUR Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2018-10-25 Politique de dividendes Distribution Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07) Dernière 88.14 M EUR 1 mois 87.94 M EUR 3 mois 83.23 M EUR 6 mois 73.18 M EUR 1 an 122.74 M EUR