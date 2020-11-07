Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. ETF
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF
  6. Synthèse
    YIEL   LU1812090543

LYXOR ESG EURO HIGH YIELD (DR) UCITS ETF

(YIEL)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 22/04 17:35:00
113.371 EUR   -0.03%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
16/04/2021 19/04/2021 20/04/2021 21/04/2021 22/04/2021 Date
113.649(c) 113.423(c) 113.212(c) 113.403(c) 113.371 Dernier
+0.08% -0.20% -0.19% +0.17% -0.03% Variation
136 227 524 448 10 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR ESG EURO HIGH YIELD (DR) UCITS ETF
Durée : Période :
Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique

- Aucun article disponible -

Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
16:00TRACKINSIGHT : Bonne performance pour les ETF du secteur des semi-conducteurs
TI
15:30TRACKINSIGHT : Mauvaise performance pour l’ETF SPAK
TI
11:17INVESCO  : un ETF ""bâtiments verts"
21/04TRACKINSIGHT : Mauvaise Performance pour les ETF de valeurs bancaires
TI
21/04TRACKINSIGHT : Bonne collecte pour les ETF Japonais
TI
20/04TRACKINSIGHT : Bonne performance pour les ETF de valeurs du Royaume-Uni
TI
20/04TRACKINSIGHT : Mauvaise performance pour l’ETC Bitcoin de WisdomTree
TI
20/04TRACKINSIGHT : Coinbase s’introduit en bourse, Wall Street au sommet et rebond d..
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor BofAML EUR High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index BofA Merrill Lynch BB-CCC Euro Developed Markets Non-Financial High Yield Constrained.The index is representative of the performance of the EUR denominated sub-investment grade corporate bond market issued by non-financial companies.Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Fixed Income
Type pays Développés
Exclusions sectorielles Ex-Financières
Types d'Obligations Corporate
Notes de crédit Dividendes Elevés
Description
Sous Jacent BofA Merrill Lynch BB-CCC Euro Developed Markets Non-Financial High Yield Constrained Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.45%
Encours (2020-11-07) 88.14 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2018-10-25
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 88.14 M EUR
1 mois 87.94 M EUR
3 mois 83.23 M EUR
6 mois 73.18 M EUR
1 an 122.74 M EUR
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ