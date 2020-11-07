The Lyxor BofAML EUR High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index BofA Merrill Lynch BB-CCC Euro Developed Markets Non-Financial High Yield Constrained.The index is representative of the performance of the EUR denominated sub-investment grade corporate bond market issued by non-financial companies.Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.