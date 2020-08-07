Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor ETF Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC    UST   LU1829221024

LYXOR ETF NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC

(UST)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 02/09 17:35:00
40.919 EUR   +1.33%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
27/08/2020 28/08/2020 31/08/2020 01/09/2020 02/09/2020 Date
40.191(c) 39.767(c) 39.802(c) 40.383(c) 40.919 Dernier
+1.37% -1.05% +0.09% +1.46% +1.33% Variation
17 579 16 089 13 585 104 761 29 852 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR ETF NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor ETF Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor ETF Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
10:21Les actions européennes repartent de l'avant
RE
08:46Bourse Zurich: la tendance positive se poursuit grâce à Wall Street
AW
08:43BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris prête à avancer au lendemain de records à Wall Street
AW
08:39CAC 40 : prêt à rattraper Wall Street?
CF
08:22Principales informations avant-Bourse
AW
07:55Wall Street : septembre commence comme a fini le mois d'août
CF
01/09Wall Street : septembre commence comme a fini le mois d'août.
CF
01/09BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street soutenue par Apple et l'ISM manufacturier
RE
Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
01/09TRACKINSIGHT : Un rally boursier qui n’en finit pas
TI
31/08TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des obligations américaines à court terme
TI
31/08TRACKINSIGHT : Forte décollecte pour les ETFs obligataires américains de long te..
TI
28/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les ETFs liés au cours de l’argent continuent leur folle ascensio..
TI
28/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les bons du trésor américain continuent de baisser
TI
27/08TRACKINSIGHT : Le momentum continue pour les ETFs d’actions nord-américaines
TI
27/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les valeurs du secteur des télécoms en forte hausse
TI
26/08TRACKINSIGHT : Consolidation des ETFs liés au cours de l’argent
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor ETF Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index NDX Notional Net TR. NDX Notional Net TR index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The index reflects companies across major industry groups including computer, biotechnology, health care, telecommunications and transportation. It does not contain securities of financial companies including investment companies.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Secteur Technologie
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent NASDAQ-100 Net Total Return Index - EUR (WM Reuters Conversion)
Indices liés
- NASDAQ-100 HKD Notional Net Total Return Index - HKD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-08-07) 629.36 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2001-09-07
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 629.36 M EUR
1 mois 613.95 M EUR
3 mois 555.61 M EUR
6 mois 586.61 M EUR
1 an 469.51 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR PEA NASDAQ-100 - EUR
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group