The LYXOR EUROMTS INFLATION LINKED INVESTMENT GRADE (DR) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MTS Mid Price Investment Grade Eurozone Inflation-Linked. The MTS Mid Price Investment Grade Inflation-Linked Bond Index measures the performance of the Eurozone's largest and most widely traded inflation-linked government bonds which have at least two investment grade ratings from the three main credit ratings agencies. The index is denominated in Euro.