Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information PAS ENCORE NOTÉ Objectif d'investissement The LYXOR EUROMTS INFLATION LINKED INVESTMENT GRADE (DR) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MTS Mid Price Investment Grade Eurozone Inflation-Linked. The MTS Mid Price Investment Grade Inflation-Linked Bond Index measures the performance of the Eurozone's largest and most widely traded inflation-linked government bonds which have at least two investment grade ratings from the three main credit ratings agencies. The index is denominated in Euro. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Fixed Income Zone économique Eurozone Type pays Développés Types d'Obligations Gouvernement Obligations, Caractéristiques Inflation-Linked Description Sous Jacent Bloomberg Barclays Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond GTR Index - EUR Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.2% Encours (2020-08-07) 448.87 M EUR Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2017-11-24 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Physique Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07) Dernière 448.87 M EUR 1 mois 446.28 M EUR 3 mois 424.74 M EUR 6 mois 568.46 M EUR 1 an 617.82 M EUR