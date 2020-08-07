Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor Eur.Governm.Infl.L.Bd.(DR)UE Acc    MTI   LU1650491282

LYXOR EUR.GOVERNM.INFL.L.BD.(DR)UE ACC

(MTI)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 27/08 10:19:40
158.66 EUR   +0.15%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
21/08/2020 24/08/2020 25/08/2020 26/08/2020 27/08/2020 Date
158.64(c) 158.93(c) 158.24(c) 158.42(c) 158.66 Dernier
-0.15% +0.18% -0.43% +0.11% +0.15% Variation
113 245 1 125 235 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR EUR.GOVERNM.INFL.L.BD.(DR)UE ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor Eur.Governm.Infl.L.Bd.(DR)UE Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Eur.Governm.Infl.L.Bd.(DR)UE Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique

- Aucun article disponible -

Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
26/08TRACKINSIGHT : Consolidation des ETFs liés au cours de l’argent
TI
26/08TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des obligations américaines de long terme
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les ETFs d’actions françaises rebondissent
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les grandes valeurs bancaires en hausse
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Le Nasdaq & S&P500 à de nouveaux plus hauts malgré les messages d..
TI
24/08TRACKINSIGHT : Rebond pour les ETFs actions Taïwanais
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor Eur.Governm.Infl.L.Bd.(DR)UE Acc
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR EUROMTS INFLATION LINKED INVESTMENT GRADE (DR) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MTS Mid Price Investment Grade Eurozone Inflation-Linked. The MTS Mid Price Investment Grade Inflation-Linked Bond Index measures the performance of the Eurozone's largest and most widely traded inflation-linked government bonds which have at least two investment grade ratings from the three main credit ratings agencies. The index is denominated in Euro.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Fixed Income
Zone économique Eurozone
Type pays Développés
Types d'Obligations Gouvernement
Obligations, Caractéristiques Inflation-Linked
Description
Sous Jacent Bloomberg Barclays Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond GTR Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.2%
Encours (2020-08-07) 448.87 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2017-11-24
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 448.87 M EUR
1 mois 446.28 M EUR
3 mois 424.74 M EUR
6 mois 568.46 M EUR
1 an 617.82 M EUR
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group