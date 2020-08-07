Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor Euro Corp.Bd.UE EUR Acc    CRP   LU1829219127

LYXOR EURO CORP.BD.UE EUR ACC

(CRP)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 26/08 15:30:47
154.506 EUR   -0.21%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
20/08/2020 21/08/2020 24/08/2020 25/08/2020 26/08/2020 Date
155.093(c) 155.329(c) 155.326(c) 154.824(c) 154.506 Dernier
+0.17% +0.15% 0.00% -0.32% -0.21% Variation
2 430 2 080 247 341 147 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR EURO CORP.BD.UE EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor Euro Corp.Bd.UE EUR Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Euro Corp.Bd.UE EUR Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique

- Aucun article disponible -

Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
15:00TRACKINSIGHT : Les ETFs d’actions françaises rebondissent
TI
15:00TRACKINSIGHT : Les grandes valeurs bancaires en hausse
TI
14:30TRACKINSIGHT : Le Nasdaq & S&P500 à de nouveaux plus hauts malgré les messages d..
TI
24/08TRACKINSIGHT : Rebond pour les ETFs actions Taïwanais
TI
24/08TRACKINSIGHT : Collecte pour les ETFs actions sur les actions émergentes à haut ..
TI
19/08TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des valeurs coréennes
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor Euro Corp.Bd.UE EUR Acc
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EUR Corporate Liquid SRI Sustainable Index. The index is representative of the performance of EUR denominated, investment grade corporate bonds issued by European and non-European corporates, with maturities of at least 1 year. The index only includes issuers with an MSCI ESG Rating of BBB or higher, and negatively screens issuers involved in certain values-based business involvement criteria, including activities related to controversial military weapons, and those with a 'red' MSCI ESG Controversy Score. Further index details and methodology may be found at www.bloomberg.com Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Fixed Income
Themes Socialement responsable
Type pays Développés
Types d'Obligations Corporate
Échéances > 1A
Notes de crédit Investment Grade
Description
Sous Jacent Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EUR Corporate Liquid SRI Sustainable TR Index - EUR
Indices liés
- Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EUR Corporate Liquid SRI Sustainable GTR Index - SEK
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.2%
Encours (2020-08-07) 740.91 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2009-04-02
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 740.91 M EUR
1 mois 729.24 M EUR
3 mois 604 M EUR
6 mois 753.49 M EUR
1 an 793.72 M EUR
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group