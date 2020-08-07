Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information PAS ENCORE NOTÉ Objectif d'investissement The Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EUR Corporate Liquid SRI Sustainable Index. The index is representative of the performance of EUR denominated, investment grade corporate bonds issued by European and non-European corporates, with maturities of at least 1 year. The index only includes issuers with an MSCI ESG Rating of BBB or higher, and negatively screens issuers involved in certain values-based business involvement criteria, including activities related to controversial military weapons, and those with a 'red' MSCI ESG Controversy Score. Further index details and methodology may be found at www.bloomberg.com Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Fixed Income Themes Socialement responsable Type pays Développés Types d'Obligations Corporate Échéances > 1A Notes de crédit Investment Grade Description Sous Jacent Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EUR Corporate Liquid SRI Sustainable TR Index - EUR Indices liés - Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EUR Corporate Liquid SRI Sustainable GTR Index - SEK Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.2% Encours (2020-08-07) 740.91 M EUR Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2009-04-02 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07) Dernière 740.91 M EUR 1 mois 729.24 M EUR 3 mois 604 M EUR 6 mois 753.49 M EUR 1 an 793.72 M EUR