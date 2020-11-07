Connexion
LYXOR EURO HIGH YIELD UCITS ETF EUR DIS

(YIEL)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 25/03 09:13:38
112.516 EUR   -0.01%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
19/03/2021 22/03/2021 23/03/2021 24/03/2021 25/03/2021 Date
112.391(c) 112.395(c) 112.574(c) 112.526(c) 112.516 Dernier
-0.05% 0.00% +0.16% -0.04% -0.01% Variation
1 847 1 540 262 11 1 575 Volume
Graphique LYXOR EURO HIGH YIELD UCITS ETF EUR DIS
Durée : Période :
Lyxor Euro High Yield UCITS ETF EUR Dis : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Euro High Yield UCITS ETF EUR Dis | Zone bourse
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor BofAML EUR High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index BofA Merrill Lynch BB-CCC Euro Developed Markets Non-Financial High Yield Constrained.The index is representative of the performance of the EUR denominated sub-investment grade corporate bond market issued by non-financial companies.Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Fixed Income
Type pays Développés
Exclusions sectorielles Ex-Financières
Types d'Obligations Corporate
Notes de crédit Dividendes Elevés
Description
Sous Jacent BofA Merrill Lynch BB-CCC Euro Developed Markets Non-Financial High Yield Constrained Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.45%
Encours (2020-11-07) 88.14 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2018-10-25
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 88.14 M EUR
1 mois 87.94 M EUR
3 mois 83.23 M EUR
6 mois 73.18 M EUR
1 an 122.74 M EUR
