The Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index EURO STOXX 50 Net Total Return Inde The EURO STOXX 50 Index is Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone providing a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone from 50 stocks and over 12 Eurozone countries. It captures approximately 60% of the free float market capitalisation of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index (TMI), which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalisation of the represented countries. More information on www.stoxx.com.