The LYXOR EUROSTOXX BANKS UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index EURO STOXX Banks Net Return EUR. The EURO STOXX® Banks Index measures the performance of banks (as defined by the Industry Classification Benchmark) in the euro zone and provides geographic exposure to Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. The index is a sub-index of the EURO STOXX® Index (the 'Parent Index'), which measures the performance of the large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap equities of the euro zone's developed economies.