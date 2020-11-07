Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor Euro Stoxx Banks (Dr) ETF P Acc    BNKE   LU1829219390

LYXOR EURO STOXX BANKS (DR) ETF P ACC

(BNKE)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 18/11 17:35:00
67.79 EUR   +0.72%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
12/11/2020 13/11/2020 16/11/2020 17/11/2020 18/11/2020 Date
63.61(c) 64.73(c) 66.941(c) 67.304(c) 67.79(c) Dernier
-1.50% +1.76% +3.42% +0.54% +0.72% Variation
33 528 48 944 206 264 40 777 19 161 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR EURO STOXX BANKS (DR) ETF P ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor Euro Stoxx Banks (Dr) ETF P Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Euro Stoxx Banks (Dr) ETF P Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Composition du LYXOR EURO STOXX BANKS (DR) ...
 SociétéCoursVaria.Varia. 1 janv.Capi. (M$)Poids  
FranceBNP PARIBAS 40.77 Cours en temps réel.-0.38%-22.53%60 66015.53%
ItalieINTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.874 Cours estimé en temps réel.1.34%-21.26%42 58012.62%
EspagneBANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 2.349 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.80%-33.75%48 69211.5%
Pays-BasING GROEP N.V. 7.66 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.25%-28.15%35 54010.25%
ItalieUNICREDIT S.P.A. 8.474 Cours estimé en temps réel.0.52%-35.25%22 2846.83%
EspagneBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA AR.. 3.466 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.89%-29.82%27 5466.75%
AllemagneDEUTSCHE BANK AG 9.137 Cours estimé en temps réel.0.01%32.08%22 3826.35%
BelgiqueKBC GROUPE SA 56.67 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.23%-15.30%28 0654.85%
FranceCRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA 8.78 Cours en temps réel.-0.48%-31.74%30 1714.09%
FranceSOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 16.294 Cours en temps réel.-1.25%-46.80%16 6364.09%
Plus
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR EUROSTOXX BANKS UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index EURO STOXX Banks Net Return EUR. The EURO STOXX® Banks Index measures the performance of banks (as defined by the Industry Classification Benchmark) in the euro zone and provides geographic exposure to Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. The index is a sub-index of the EURO STOXX® Index (the 'Parent Index'), which measures the performance of the large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap equities of the euro zone's developed economies.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Secteur Banques
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Zone économique Eurozone
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent EURO STOXX Banks Net Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-11-07) 355.71 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2013-12-12
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 355.71 M EUR
1 mois 366.44 M EUR
3 mois 391.4 M EUR
6 mois 333.68 M EUR
1 an 442.42 M EUR
