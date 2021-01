The Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 Daily (2x) Leveraged UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index EURO STOXX 50 Daily Leverage Index. The EURO STOXX 50 Daily Leverage Index is linked to the performance of the EURO STOXX 50 Index and reflects its development with a leverage factor of 2. I.e. if the underlying EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 2%, the EURO STOXX 50 Daily Leverage Index is up 4% and vice versa minus costs of cash borrowing (EONIA).