Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor FTSE EPRA/NAREIT US ETF Dist    MUA   LU1832418856

LYXOR FTSE EPRA/NAREIT US ETF DIST

(MUA)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 02/12 17:19:30
39.62 EUR   -1.15%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
26/11/2020 27/11/2020 30/11/2020 01/12/2020 02/12/2020 Date
40.867(c) 40.237(c) 39.917(c) 40.08(c) 39.62 Dernier
+0.45% -1.54% -0.80% +0.41% -1.15% Variation
242 2 10 1 72 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR FTSE EPRA/NAREIT US ETF DIST
Durée : Période :
Lyxor FTSE EPRA/NAREIT US ETF Dist : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor FTSE EPRA/NAREIT US ETF Dist | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR FTSE EPRA/NAREIT UNITED STATES UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index EPRA/NAREIT US NET $. The FTSE NAREIT US Real Estate Index Series is designed to present investors with a comprehensive family of REIT performance indexes that spans the commercial real estate space across the US economy. The index provides the facility to concentrate commercial real estate exposure in more selected markets. The complete methodology for the index is available on www.ftse.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Secteur Immobilier
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent FTSE EPRA/NAREIT United States Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.4%
Encours (2020-11-07) 9.05 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2010-01-11
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 9.05 M EUR
1 mois 9.23 M EUR
3 mois 9.42 M EUR
6 mois 10.13 M EUR
1 an 14.51 M EUR
