Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information Objectif d'investissement The LYXOR FTSE EPRA/NAREIT UNITED STATES UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index EPRA/NAREIT US NET $. The FTSE NAREIT US Real Estate Index Series is designed to present investors with a comprehensive family of REIT performance indexes that spans the commercial real estate space across the US economy. The index provides the facility to concentrate commercial real estate exposure in more selected markets. The complete methodology for the index is available on www.ftse.com. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Actions Zone géographique Etats Unis Secteur Immobilier Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations Type pays Développés Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation Description Sous Jacent FTSE EPRA/NAREIT United States Net Total Return Index - USD Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.4% Encours (2020-11-07) 9.05 M EUR Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2010-01-11 Politique de dividendes Distribution Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07) Dernière 9.05 M EUR 1 mois 9.23 M EUR 3 mois 9.42 M EUR 6 mois 10.13 M EUR 1 an 14.51 M EUR