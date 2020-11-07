The LYXOR FTSE EPRA/NAREIT UNITED STATES UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index EPRA/NAREIT US NET $.
The FTSE NAREIT US Real Estate Index Series is designed to present investors with a comprehensive family of REIT performance indexes that spans the commercial real estate space across the US economy. The index provides the facility to concentrate commercial real estate exposure in more selected markets. The complete methodology for the index is available on www.ftse.com.