The LYXOR GERMAN MID-CAP MDAX UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MDAX PERF INDEX. The MID CAP DAX® index is a capitalisation-weighted index measuring the change in performance of the 50 mid-cap stocks with the highest adjusted market capitalisation listed on the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange, after excluding the 30 stocks making up the DAX 30.