The Lyxor Brazil (IBOVESPA) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Bovespa. About 50 stocks on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange are listed on the Bovespa Index. This index is made up of a theoretical portfolio with stocks that account for 80% of the volume traded in the last 20 months and were traded on at least 80% of the trading days. Every quarter the Bovespa Index is revised quarterly to ensure an accurate representation of the volume traded and on average the companies in the Bovespa Index represents 70% of all the stock value traded.