LYXOR MSCI BRAZIL ETF ACC

(RIO)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 06/11 17:35:00
13.537 EUR   +1.17%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
02/11/2020 03/11/2020 04/11/2020 05/11/2020 06/11/2020 Date
12.376(c) 12.417(c) 12.93(c) 13.38(c) 13.537 Dernier
-0.31% +0.33% +4.13% +3.48% +1.17% Variation
534 25 176 677 11 512 16 172 Volume
Graphique LYXOR MSCI BRAZIL ETF ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor MSCI Brazil ETF Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor MSCI Brazil ETF Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
25/03La Bourse de Sao Paulo termine sur une nouvelle forte hausse (+7,5%)
AW
24/03Fort rebond de la Bourse de Sao Paulo en clôture (+9,69%)
AW
24/03CORONAVIRUS : la Bourse de Sao Paulo rebondit (+9%)
AW
23/03CORONAVIRUS : la Bourse de Sao Paulo chute de 5% à la clôture
AW
23/03CORONAVIRUS : la Bourse de Sao Paulo en forte baisse (-7%)
AW
18/03CORONAVIRUS : la Bourse de Sao Paulo chute de 10,35% à la clôture
AW
18/03CORONAVIRUS : -10% à la Bourse de Sao Paulo, échanges suspendus
AW
18/03CORONAVIRUS : la Bourse de Sao Paulo chute de plus de 6%
AW
05/11TRACKINSIGHT : Les valeurs biotechnologiques en hausse
TI
05/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs de valeurs bancaires
TI
04/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs de valeurs du secteur des matériaux
TI
04/11TRACKINSIGHT : Excellente performance des actions britanniques
TI
03/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs de valeurs japonaises socialement re..
TI
03/11TRACKINSIGHT : Bonne performance pour les valeurs américaines peu risquées
TI
03/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte correction sur fond de pandémie de COVID-19
TI
30/10TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des actions australiennes
TI
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor Brazil (IBOVESPA) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Bovespa. About 50 stocks on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange are listed on the Bovespa Index. This index is made up of a theoretical portfolio with stocks that account for 80% of the volume traded in the last 20 months and were traded on at least 80% of the trading days. Every quarter the Bovespa Index is revised quarterly to ensure an accurate representation of the volume traded and on average the companies in the Bovespa Index represents 70% of all the stock value traded.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Brésil
Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations
Type pays Emergents
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI Daily Brazil Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.65%
Encours (2020-10-07) 109.46 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2007-01-24
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07)
Dernière 109.46 M EUR
1 mois 116.98 M EUR
3 mois 119.7 M EUR
6 mois 116.47 M EUR
1 an 166.01 M EUR
