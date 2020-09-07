Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - EUR ACC    RIO   LU1900066207

LYXOR MSCI BRAZIL UCITS ETF - EUR ACC

(RIO)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 15/09 17:35:00
13.967 EUR   +1.65%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
09/09/2020 10/09/2020 11/09/2020 14/09/2020 15/09/2020 Date
14.042(c) 13.887(c) 13.704(c) 13.74(c) 13.967(c) Dernier
+1.66% -1.10% -1.32% +0.26% +1.65% Variation
4 630 8 230 2 175 653 165 Volume
Graphique LYXOR MSCI BRAZIL UCITS ETF - EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - EUR ACC : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - EUR ACC | Zone bourse
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor Brazil (IBOVESPA) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Bovespa. About 50 stocks on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange are listed on the Bovespa Index. This index is made up of a theoretical portfolio with stocks that account for 80% of the volume traded in the last 20 months and were traded on at least 80% of the trading days. Every quarter the Bovespa Index is revised quarterly to ensure an accurate representation of the volume traded and on average the companies in the Bovespa Index represents 70% of all the stock value traded.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Brésil
Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations
Type pays Emergents
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI Daily Brazil Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.65%
Encours (2020-09-07) 112.31 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2007-01-24
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-09-07)
Dernière 112.31 M EUR
1 mois 125.65 M EUR
3 mois 109.67 M EUR
6 mois 176.99 M EUR
1 an 161.22 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
XTRACKERS MSCI BRAZIL 2C - USD
HSBC MSCI BRAZIL - USD
HSBC MSCI BRAZIL - USD
XTRACKERS MSCI BRAZIL 2C - USD
LYXOR PEA BRESIL (MSCI BRAZIL) - A...-
LYXOR MSCI BRAZIL - ACC - EUR-
