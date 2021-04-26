Connexion
    LESG   LU1769088581

LYXOR MSCI EM ESG TREND L.UE USD ACC

(LESG)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 27/04 10:12:49
20.26 EUR   +0.10%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra
21/04/2021 22/04/2021 23/04/2021 26/04/2021 27/04/2021 Date
20(c) 20.12(c) 20.2(c) 20.24(c) 20.26 Dernier
+0.56% +0.60% +0.40% +0.20% +0.10% Variation
5 195 3 710 1 830 30 849 625 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR MSCI EM ESG TREND L.UE USD ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend L.UE USD Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend L.UE USD Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the MSCI EM Select ESG Rating and Trend Leaders Net Return USD Index. The index is designed to represent the performance of companies that have a robust ESG profile relative to their sector, as well as a positive trend in improving that profile. It is based on the parent index, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which covers large and mid-cap stocks across 24 emerging markets countries. Companies from ESG sensitive sectors or whose products or activities have the potential for negative social or environmental impact are excluded. For more information please refer to www.msci.com. Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations
Themes Socialement responsable
Type pays Emergents
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI EM Select ESG Rating and Trend Leaders Net Return USD Index - USD
Devise USD
Frais de gestion 0.25%
Encours (2021-04-26) 87.45 M USD
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2018-02-28
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2021-04-26)
Dernière 87.45 M USD
1 mois 77.48 M USD
3 mois 69.17 M USD
6 mois 33.58 M USD
1 an 26.07 M USD
