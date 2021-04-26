Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information PAS ENCORE NOTÉ Objectif d'investissement The Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the MSCI EM Select ESG Rating and Trend Leaders Net Return USD Index. The index is designed to represent the performance of companies that have a robust ESG profile relative to their sector, as well as a positive trend in improving that profile. It is based on the parent index, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which covers large and mid-cap stocks across 24 emerging markets countries. Companies from ESG sensitive sectors or whose products or activities have the potential for negative social or environmental impact are excluded. For more information please refer to www.msci.com. Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Actions Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations Themes Socialement responsable Type pays Emergents Description Sous Jacent MSCI EM Select ESG Rating and Trend Leaders Net Return USD Index - USD Devise USD Frais de gestion 0.25% Encours (2021-04-26) 87.45 M USD Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2018-02-28 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2021-04-26) Dernière 87.45 M USD 1 mois 77.48 M USD 3 mois 69.17 M USD 6 mois 33.58 M USD 1 an 26.07 M USD