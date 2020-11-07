Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor MSCI EMU Small (DR) UE EUR Dis    MMS   LU1598689153

LYXOR MSCI EMU SMALL (DR) UE EUR DIS

(MMS)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 05/01 17:35:00
317.16 EUR   +0.75%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
29/12/2020 30/12/2020 31/12/2020 04/01/2021 05/01/2021 Date
314.68(c) 314.03(c) 317.33(c) 314.8(c) 317.16 Dernier
+0.22% -0.21% +1.05% -0.80% +0.75% Variation
962 274 215 2 496 3 081 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR MSCI EMU SMALL (DR) UE EUR DIS
Durée : Période :
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small (DR) UE EUR Dis : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor MSCI EMU Small (DR) UE EUR Dis | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Composition du LYXOR MSCI EMU SMALL CAP (DR...
 SociétéCoursVaria.Varia. 1 janv.Capi. (M$)Poids  
AllemagneHELLOFRESH SE 66.925 Cours estimé en temps réel.4.98%0.87%13 5771.7%
FranceEURONEXT N.V. 91.7 Cours en temps réel.-0.86%2.61%7 8971.48%
Pays-BasASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. 189 Cours en temps réel.1.15%3.83%11 1671.43%
FinlandeKESKO OYJ 21.47 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.51%2.57%10 3491.43%
Pays-BasIMCD N.V. 106.15 Cours en temps réel.-1.30%3.17%7 5061.34%
AllemagneBECHTLE AG 181.05 Cours estimé en temps réel.0.03%1.46%9 3291.29%
Pays-BasSIGNIFY N.V. 36.71 Cours en temps réel.1.44%4.81%5 6201.03%
FinlandeHUHTAMAKI OYJ 41.5 Cours estimé en temps réel.-1.05%-0.76%5 3781.02%
BelgiqueWAREHOUSES DE PAUW 28.74 Cours en temps réel.-0.14%1.84%6 1701.01%
Pays-BasASR NEDERLAND N.V. 33.17 Cours en temps réel.0.03%0.94%5 6341%
Plus
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap UCITS ETF - D-EUR is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI EMU Small Cap Net Total Return. The MSCI Global Small Cap Indices offer an exhaustive representation of this size segment by targeting companies that are in the Investable Market Index but not in the Standard Index in a particular market. The indices include 45 Developed and Emerging Markets as well as Value and Growth style indices and industry indices based on the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). The complete methodology of the index is available on www.msci.com. Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Style de taille Petites Capitalisations
Zone économique Eurozone
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI EMU Small Cap EUR Net Total Return Index - EUR
Indices liés
- MSCI EMU Small Cap Daily Net Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.4%
Encours (2020-11-07) 175.68 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2005-04-01
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 175.68 M EUR
1 mois 200.64 M EUR
3 mois 203.82 M EUR
6 mois 177.23 M EUR
1 an 222.26 M EUR
