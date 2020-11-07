Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information Objectif d'investissement The Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap UCITS ETF - D-EUR is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI EMU Small Cap Net Total Return. The MSCI Global Small Cap Indices offer an exhaustive representation of this size segment by targeting companies that are in the Investable Market Index but not in the Standard Index in a particular market. The indices include 45 Developed and Emerging Markets as well as Value and Growth style indices and industry indices based on the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). The complete methodology of the index is available on www.msci.com. Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Actions Zone géographique Europe Style de taille Petites Capitalisations Zone économique Eurozone Type pays Développés Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation Description Sous Jacent MSCI EMU Small Cap EUR Net Total Return Index - EUR Indices liés - MSCI EMU Small Cap Daily Net Total Return Index - EUR Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.4% Encours (2020-11-07) 175.68 M EUR Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2005-04-01 Politique de dividendes Distribution Méthode de réplication Physique Modèle de réplication Réplication intégrale Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07) Dernière 175.68 M EUR 1 mois 200.64 M EUR 3 mois 203.82 M EUR 6 mois 177.23 M EUR 1 an 222.26 M EUR