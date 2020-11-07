The Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap UCITS ETF - D-EUR is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI EMU Small Cap Net Total Return.
The MSCI Global Small Cap Indices offer an exhaustive representation of this size segment by targeting companies that are in the Investable Market Index but not in the Standard Index in a particular market. The indices include 45 Developed and Emerging Markets as well as Value and Growth style indices and industry indices based on the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). The complete methodology of the index is available on www.msci.com.
Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.