The Lyxor MSCI World Telecommunication Services TR UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI World Telecommunication Services TR. The MSCI World Telecommunication Services Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the investable universe and the performance of the Telecommunication Services listed companies. It is designed to cover large and mid cap securities and is constructed using the MSCI Global Investable Market Index (GIMI) methodology to match the size, liquidity and minimum free float criteria. The complete methodology of the index is available on www.mscibarra.com.