Lyxor MSCI Wd.Comm.Serv.TR UE EUR Acc    LYPI   LU0533034129

LYXOR MSCI WD.COMM.SERV.TR UE EUR ACC

(LYPI)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 08/01 13:12:15
140.98 EUR   +0.51%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra
04/01/2021 05/01/2021 06/01/2021 07/01/2021 08/01/2021 Date
138.46(c) 139(c) 139.12(c) 140.26(c) 140.98 Dernier
-1.44% +0.39% +0.09% +0.82% +0.51% Variation
660 288 285 163 0 Volume
Graphique LYXOR MSCI WD.COMM.SERV.TR UE EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor MSCI Wd.Comm.Serv.TR UE EUR Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor MSCI Wd.Comm.Serv.TR UE EUR Acc | Zone bourse
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor MSCI World Telecommunication Services TR UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI World Telecommunication Services TR. The MSCI World Telecommunication Services Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the investable universe and the performance of the Telecommunication Services listed companies. It is designed to cover large and mid cap securities and is constructed using the MSCI Global Investable Market Index (GIMI) methodology to match the size, liquidity and minimum free float criteria. The complete methodology of the index is available on www.mscibarra.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Monde
Secteur Télécommunications
Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI World Communication Services Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-11-07) 28.72 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2010-08-16
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 28.72 M EUR
1 mois 26.24 M EUR
3 mois 29.85 M EUR
6 mois 26.13 M EUR
1 an 17.13 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR MSCI WORLD COMMUNICATION SERV...
XTRACKERS MSCI WORLD COMMUNICATION ...
LYXOR MSCI WORLD TELECOMMUNICATION ...
SPDR MSCI WORLD COMMUNICATION SERVI...
