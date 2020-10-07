Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor Nasdaq 100 ETF Acc    UST   LU1829221024

LYXOR NASDAQ 100 ETF ACC

(UST)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 05/11 17:35:00
40.343 EUR   +1.60%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
30/10/2020 02/11/2020 03/11/2020 04/11/2020 05/11/2020 Date
37.551(c) 37.61(c) 38.16(c) 39.707(c) 40.343 Dernier
-2.11% +0.16% +1.46% +4.05% +1.60% Variation
20 592 39 146 21 582 57 197 70 727 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR NASDAQ 100 ETF ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor Nasdaq 100 ETF Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Nasdaq 100 ETF Acc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index NDX Notional Net TR. NDX Notional Net TR index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The index reflects companies across major industry groups including computer, biotechnology, health care, telecommunications and transportation. It does not contain securities of financial companies including investment companies.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Secteur Technologie
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent NASDAQ-100 Net Total Return Index - USD
Indices liés
- NASDAQ-100 HKD Notional Net Total Return Index - HKD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.22%
Encours (2020-10-07) 693.21 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2001-09-07
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07)
Dernière 693.21 M EUR
1 mois 699.65 M EUR
3 mois 613.95 M EUR
6 mois 448.81 M EUR
1 an 479.74 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
INVESCO EQQQ NASDAQ-100 DIST - USD
LYXOR PEA NASDAQ-100 - EUR
MOTILAL OSWAL NASDAQ 100 ETF - INR-
INVESCO EQQQ NASDAQ-100 GBP HEDGED...-
INVESCO EQQQ NASDAQ-100 EUR HEDGED...-
INVESCO EQQQ NASDAQ-100 CHF HEDGED...-
INVESCO EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ACC - USD-
ISHARES NASDAQ 100 INDEX ETF - USD-
ISHARES NASDAQ 100 INDEX ETF - USD-
ISHARES NASDAQ 100 INDEX ETF - USD-
