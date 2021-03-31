Connexion
    UST   LU1829221024

LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC

(UST)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 19/04 12:41:14
46.1 EUR   -0.40%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
13/04/2021 14/04/2021 15/04/2021 16/04/2021 19/04/2021 Date
46.196(c) 45.901(c) 46.268(c) 46.286(c) 46.1 Dernier
+0.82% -0.64% +0.80% +0.04% -0.40% Variation
15 649 20 435 8 498 16 033 7 533 Volume
Graphique LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC | Zone bourse
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
PAS ENCORE NOTÉ
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index NDX Notional Net TR. NDX Notional Net TR index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The index reflects companies across major industry groups including computer, biotechnology, health care, telecommunications and transportation. It does not contain securities of financial companies including investment companies.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Secteur Technologie
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent NASDAQ-100 Net Total Return Index - USD
Indices liés
- NASDAQ-100 Total Return Index - AUD Hedged
- NASDAQ100 Currency Hedged JPY Total Return Index - JPY
- NASDAQ-100 Total Return Index - CAD
- NASDAQ-100 HKD Notional Net Total Return Index - HKD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.22%
Encours (2021-03-31) 831.05 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2001-09-07
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2021-03-31)
Dernière 831.05 M EUR
1 mois 809.46 M EUR
3 mois 725.91 M EUR
6 mois 629.36 M EUR
1 an 586.61 M EUR
