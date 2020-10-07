Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor New Energy (DR) ETF Dist A/I    NRJ   FR0010524777

LYXOR NEW ENERGY (DR) ETF DIST A/I

(NRJ)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 05/11 17:35:00
37.373 EUR   +3.31%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
30/10/2020 02/11/2020 03/11/2020 04/11/2020 05/11/2020 Date
35.065(c) 35.781(c) 36.317(c) 36.177(c) 37.373 Dernier
+0.37% +2.04% +1.50% -0.39% +3.31% Variation
7 912 14 094 32 578 8 464 32 975 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR NEW ENERGY (DR) ETF DIST A/I
Durée : Période :
Lyxor New Energy (DR) ETF Dist A/I : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor New Energy (DR) ETF Dist A/I | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR NEW ENERGY UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index World Alternative Energy CW Net Total Return. The SGI World Alternative Energy CW reflects the 20 largest stocks operating in the world alternative energy sector in the fields of solar, wind and biomass, the better use of energy generation such as energy meters and supraconductors, power generation in close proximity to the consumer involving microturbines and fuel cells. The SGI World Alternative Energy CW is a market cap weighted benchmark with a cap at 10% (i.e. no stock can weight more than 10% in the benchmark) to maintain an efficient diversification.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Monde
Secteur Énergie
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent SG World Alternative Energy CW Net Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.6%
Encours (2020-10-07) 527.66 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2007-10-10
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07)
Dernière 527.66 M EUR
1 mois 482.64 M EUR
3 mois 378.09 M EUR
6 mois 258.74 M EUR
1 an 117.31 M EUR
