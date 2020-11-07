The LYXOR NEW ENERGY UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index World Alternative Energy CW Net Total Return. The SGI World Alternative Energy CW reflects the 20 largest stocks operating in the world alternative energy sector in the fields of solar, wind and biomass, the better use of energy generation such as energy meters and supraconductors, power generation in close proximity to the consumer involving microturbines and fuel cells. The SGI World Alternative Energy CW is a market cap weighted benchmark with a cap at 10% (i.e. no stock can weight more than 10% in the benchmark) to maintain an efficient diversification.