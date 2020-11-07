Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF    NRJ   FR0010524777

LYXOR NEW ENERGY (DR) UCITS ETF

(NRJ)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 18/01 13:19:33
44.24 EUR   -0.49%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
12/01/2021 13/01/2021 14/01/2021 15/01/2021 18/01/2021 Date
45.243(c) 45.659(c) 45.561(c) 44.46(c) 44.24 Dernier
-0.22% +0.92% -0.21% -2.42% -0.49% Variation
38 922 40 580 17 656 48 701 34 180 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR NEW ENERGY (DR) UCITS ETF
Durée : Période :
Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique

- Aucun article disponible -

Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
15/01TRACKINSIGHT : Bonne performance pour les ETFs du secteur des biotechnologies
TI
15/01TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs britanniques
TI
15/01BNP Paribas Asset Management lance le 1er ETF sur la "Blue Economy"
AO
14/01TRACKINSIGHT : Performance positive pour les ETFs d’obligations américaines
TI
14/01TRACKINSIGHT : Boost de la performance pour les ETFs Taiwanais
TI
13/01TRACKINSIGHT : Collecte pour les ETFs exposé aux métaux
TI
13/01TRACKINSIGHT : Bonne performance pour les actions chinoises
TI
12/01TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs de valeurs du secteur de l’énergie
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR NEW ENERGY UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index World Alternative Energy CW Net Total Return. The SGI World Alternative Energy CW reflects the 20 largest stocks operating in the world alternative energy sector in the fields of solar, wind and biomass, the better use of energy generation such as energy meters and supraconductors, power generation in close proximity to the consumer involving microturbines and fuel cells. The SGI World Alternative Energy CW is a market cap weighted benchmark with a cap at 10% (i.e. no stock can weight more than 10% in the benchmark) to maintain an efficient diversification.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Monde
Secteur Énergie
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent SG World Alternative Energy CW Net Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.6%
Encours (2020-11-07) 561.72 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2007-10-10
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 561.72 M EUR
1 mois 527.66 M EUR
3 mois 415.12 M EUR
6 mois 299.84 M EUR
1 an 125.75 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR NEW ENERGY - DIST - EUR
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ