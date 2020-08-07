Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor New Energy UCITS ETF - EUR DIS    NRJ   FR0010524777

LYXOR NEW ENERGY UCITS ETF - EUR DIS

(NRJ)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 27/08 11:33:08
33.879 EUR   -0.82%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
21/08/2020 24/08/2020 25/08/2020 26/08/2020 27/08/2020 Date
33.589(c) 33.885(c) 33.897(c) 34.16(c) 33.879 Dernier
+1.65% +0.88% +0.04% +0.78% -0.82% Variation
5 391 10 174 6 485 8 440 3 496 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR NEW ENERGY UCITS ETF - EUR DIS
Durée : Période :
Lyxor New Energy UCITS ETF - EUR DIS : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor New Energy UCITS ETF - EUR DIS | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique

- Aucun article disponible -

Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
14:30TRACKINSIGHT : Consolidation des ETFs liés au cours de l’argent
TI
14:30TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des obligations américaines de long terme
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les ETFs d’actions françaises rebondissent
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Les grandes valeurs bancaires en hausse
TI
25/08TRACKINSIGHT : Le Nasdaq & S&P500 à de nouveaux plus hauts malgré les messages d..
TI
24/08TRACKINSIGHT : Rebond pour les ETFs actions Taïwanais
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor New Energy UCITS ETF - EUR DIS
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR NEW ENERGY UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index World Alternative Energy CW Net Total Return. The SGI World Alternative Energy CW reflects the 20 largest stocks operating in the world alternative energy sector in the fields of solar, wind and biomass, the better use of energy generation such as energy meters and supraconductors, power generation in close proximity to the consumer involving microturbines and fuel cells. The SGI World Alternative Energy CW is a market cap weighted benchmark with a cap at 10% (i.e. no stock can weight more than 10% in the benchmark) to maintain an efficient diversification.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Monde
Secteur Énergie
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent SG World Alternative Energy CW Net Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.6%
Encours (2020-08-07) 415.12 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2007-10-10
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 415.12 M EUR
1 mois 378.09 M EUR
3 mois 299.84 M EUR
6 mois 247.85 M EUR
1 an 103.06 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR NEW ENERGY - DIST - EUR
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group