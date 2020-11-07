Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Xetra  >  Lyxor Pan Africa UCITS ETF-Acc - EUR ACC    LGQM   LU1287022708

LYXOR PAN AFRICA UCITS ETF-ACC - EUR ACC

(LGQM)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 17/11 17:36:27
8.373 EUR   -1.02%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra
11/11/2020 12/11/2020 13/11/2020 16/11/2020 17/11/2020 Date
8.359(c) 8.392(c) 8.38(c) 8.459(c) 8.373 Dernier
-0.75% +0.39% -0.14% +0.94% -1.02% Variation
482 1 122 175 701 74 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR PAN AFRICA UCITS ETF-ACC - EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor Pan Africa UCITS ETF-Acc - EUR ACC : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Pan Africa UCITS ETF-Acc - EUR ACC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique

- Aucun article disponible -

Plus d'actualités des Indices
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The Lyxor Pan Africa UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index SGI Pan Africa Net TR. The SGI Pan Africa index attempts to capture the performance of the largest 30 stocks listed in Africa or predominantly exploring African assets. The index is equally exposed to three zones with the largest constituents capped at 10%: South Africa, Northern Africa including Morocco, Egypt and Sub-Sahara excluding South-Africa. The SGI Pan Africa is calculated and published by Standard & Poor's with the index constituents reviewed by Societe Generale every six months.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Afrique
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Emergents
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent SGI Pan Africa Net Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.85%
Encours (2020-11-07) 33.81 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2008-09-12
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 33.81 M EUR
1 mois 38.1 M EUR
3 mois 39.59 M EUR
6 mois 36.94 M EUR
1 an 53.34 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR PAN AFRICA - ACC - EUR
