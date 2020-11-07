Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information Objectif d'investissement The Lyxor Pan Africa UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index SGI Pan Africa Net TR. The SGI Pan Africa index attempts to capture the performance of the largest 30 stocks listed in Africa or predominantly exploring African assets. The index is equally exposed to three zones with the largest constituents capped at 10%: South Africa, Northern Africa including Morocco, Egypt and Sub-Sahara excluding South-Africa. The SGI Pan Africa is calculated and published by Standard & Poor's with the index constituents reviewed by Societe Generale every six months. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Actions Zone géographique Afrique Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations Type pays Emergents Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation Description Sous Jacent SGI Pan Africa Net Total Return Index - EUR Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.85% Encours (2020-11-07) 33.81 M EUR Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Luxembourg Structure SICAV Date de création 2008-09-12 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07) Dernière 33.81 M EUR 1 mois 38.1 M EUR 3 mois 39.59 M EUR 6 mois 36.94 M EUR 1 an 53.34 M EUR ETFs concurrents Nom Rating LYXOR PAN AFRICA - ACC - EUR