The Lyxor Pan Africa UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index SGI Pan Africa Net TR.
The SGI Pan Africa index attempts to capture the performance of the largest 30 stocks listed in Africa or predominantly exploring African assets. The index is equally exposed to three zones with the largest constituents capped at 10%: South Africa, Northern Africa including Morocco, Egypt and Sub-Sahara excluding South-Africa. The SGI Pan Africa is calculated and published by Standard & Poor's with the index constituents reviewed by Societe Generale every six months.