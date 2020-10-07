The LYXOR PEA DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE Net TR. The Dow Jones Industrial AverageSM represents large and well-known U.S. companies, covering all industries with the exception of Transportation and Utilities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index based on the values of 30 securities of large American companies. It is calculated using a mathematical average of the stock prices of the 30 securities. The capitalisation of the shares included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average represents approximately 20% of the capitalisation of American equities. The index is price weighted.