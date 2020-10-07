Connexion
Lyxor PEA DJ Industrial Avg ETF Capi    PDJE   FR0011869270

LYXOR PEA DJ INDUSTRIAL AVG ETF CAPI

(PDJE)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 06/11 17:35:00
21.775 EUR   -0.77%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
02/11/2020 03/11/2020 04/11/2020 05/11/2020 06/11/2020 Date
21.105(c) 21.465(c) 21.91(c) 21.945(c) 21.775 Dernier
+2.01% +1.71% +2.07% +0.16% -0.77% Variation
1 218 2 161 2 822 4 898 136 Volume
Graphique LYXOR PEA DJ INDUSTRIAL AVG ETF CAPI
Durée : Période :
Lyxor PEA DJ Industrial Avg ETF Capi : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor PEA DJ Industrial Avg ETF Capi | Zone bourse
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
17:25Le point hebdo de l'investisseur : Les investisseurs voient bleu clair
17:03Wall Street : les investisseurs sécurisent leurs gains
CF
17:03CAC40 : vers un 5 sur 5 et 8% hebdo, Biden accroit son avance
CF
16:34Wall Street, scrutant le résultat de l'élection, ouvre en légère baisse
AW
16:34USA : les stocks de grossistes augmentent légèrement
CF
15:48BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street recule, l'emploi ralentit, Biden se rapproch..
RE
15:48TOUR D’HORIZON DES INDICES : Les indices se mettent au vert
15:20CAC40 : franche remontée avec Biden leader et chiffres emploi
CF
05/11TRACKINSIGHT : Les valeurs biotechnologiques en hausse
TI
05/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs de valeurs bancaires
TI
04/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs de valeurs du secteur des matériaux
TI
04/11TRACKINSIGHT : Excellente performance des actions britanniques
TI
03/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs de valeurs japonaises socialement re..
TI
03/11TRACKINSIGHT : Bonne performance pour les valeurs américaines peu risquées
TI
03/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte correction sur fond de pandémie de COVID-19
TI
30/10TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des actions australiennes
TI
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR PEA DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE Net TR. The Dow Jones Industrial AverageSM represents large and well-known U.S. companies, covering all industries with the exception of Transportation and Utilities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index based on the values of 30 securities of large American companies. It is calculated using a mathematical average of the stock prices of the 30 securities. The capitalisation of the shares included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average represents approximately 20% of the capitalisation of American equities. The index is price weighted.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par les Prix
Description
Sous Jacent Dow Jones Industrial Average Net Total Return Index - USD
Indices liés
- Dow Jones Industrial Average (CAD Hedged) Net Total Return Index - CAD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.5%
Encours (2020-10-07) 42.77 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure FCP
Date de création 2014-05-13
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07)
Dernière 42.77 M EUR
1 mois 44.49 M EUR
3 mois 56.78 M EUR
6 mois 50.78 M EUR
1 an 46.79 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE ...
COMSTAGE DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERA...
ISHARES DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAG...
