The LYXOR PEA MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI EMERGING MARKETS TR.
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure equity market performance of emerging markets. As of May 27, 2010 the MSCI Emerging Markets Index consisted of the following 21 emerging market country indices: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey. The MSCI Total Return Indices measure the market performance, including both price performance and income from dividend payments. For more information please refer to www.msci.com