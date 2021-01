The LYXOR PEA FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index EPRA EUROPE NET RTN IDX. The FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Europe Index has been enhanced to provide investors with greater precision in measuring the performance of Europe-listed real estate. The index is a useful tool for tracking listed real estate markets, and offers the purest and most diverse representation of these markets by both geography and property type.