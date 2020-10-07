Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor PEA Japon (Topix) ETF Cvr en EUR C    PJPH   FR0011884121

LYXOR PEA JAPON (TOPIX) ETF CVR EN EUR C

(PJPH)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 16/10 17:35:00
14.672 EUR   +0.23%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
12/10/2020 13/10/2020 14/10/2020 15/10/2020 16/10/2020 Date
14.85(c) 14.832(c) 14.83(c) 14.638(c) 14.672 Dernier
-0.12% -0.12% -0.01% -1.29% +0.23% Variation
721 183 200 92 319 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR PEA JAPON (TOPIX) ETF CVR EN EUR C
Durée : Période :
Lyxor PEA Japon (Topix) ETF Cvr en EUR C : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor PEA Japon (Topix) ETF Cvr en EUR C | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
15:15TOUR DU MONDE DES INDICES : De l’équilibrisme à l’or bleu
11:18Les Bourses asiatiques finissent la semaine sur une impression mitigée
AW
10:38Les actions repartent à la hausse mais les craintes demeurent
RE
08:57Tokyo termine la semaine en repli
AW
08:46Principales informations avant-Bourse
AW
08:20FAST RETAILING : À Tokyo, le Nikkei finit en baisse de 0,41%
RE
02:30Tokyo démarre sur une pente glissante
AW
15/10Les Bourses asiatiques pâtissent des atermoiements US sur un plan de relance
AW
Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
15/10TRACKINSIGHT : L’argent pénalisé par une performance négative
TI
15/10TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs de valeurs de la santé
TI
14/10TRACKINSIGHT : UK Stocks Performance dips
TI
14/10TRACKINSIGHT : Nouvelle décollecte pour les ETFs de valeurs bancaires
TI
14/10TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse du marché des actions britanniques
TI
13/10TRACKINSIGHT : Confiance aveugle des marchés dans un nouveau plan de relance amé..
TI
12/10TRACKINSIGHT : Les investisseurs se penchent sur les obligations Européennes à f..
TI
12/10TRACKINSIGHT : Collecte pour les ETFs de valeurs de l’information et de la techn..
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor PEA Japon (Topix) ETF Cvr en EUR C
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR PEA JAPAN (TOPIX) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index TOPIX, offsetting the impact of daily variations of the index local currency vs. the EUR. The EUR-hedged share class offers the simplicity of a daily currency hedge mechanism that is embedded in the investment product, representing an efficient solution to manage the foreign-exchange risk. TOPIX is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is calculated based on all the domestic common stocks listed on the TSE First Section
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Japon
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent TOPIX Total Return Daily Euro Hedged Index - EUR
Indices liés
- TOPIX Total Return CHF daily Hedged Index - CHF
- TOPIX US Dollar Daily Hedged Total Return Index - USD
- TOPIX Total Return GBP Daily Hedged Index - GBP
- TOPIX Gross Total Return Index - JPY
- Topix Net Total Return Index - JPY
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.45%
Encours (2020-10-07) 2.31 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure FCP
Date de création 2014-05-20
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07)
Dernière 2.31 M EUR
1 mois 1.88 M EUR
3 mois 1.7 M EUR
6 mois 1.63 M EUR
1 an 2.1 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR JAPAN (TOPIX) (DR) - DAILY H...
AMUNDI ETF PEA JAPAN TOPIX - DAIL...-
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group