The LYXOR PEA JAPAN (TOPIX) UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index TOPIX, offsetting the impact of daily variations of the index local currency vs. the EUR. The EUR-hedged share class offers the simplicity of a daily currency hedge mechanism that is embedded in the investment product, representing an efficient solution to manage the foreign-exchange risk. TOPIX is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is calculated based on all the domestic common stocks listed on the TSE First Section