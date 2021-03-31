Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor PEA MSCI Emerging Markets UE    PLEM   FR0011440478

LYXOR PEA MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UE

(PLEM)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 08/04 14:17:36
17.529 EUR   +0.97%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
31/03/2021 01/04/2021 06/04/2021 07/04/2021 08/04/2021 Date
17.475(c) 17.677(c) 17.68(c) 17.36(c) 17.529 Dernier
+0.26% +1.16% +0.02% -1.81% +0.97% Variation
3 506 4 671 13 307 18 608 3 568 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR PEA MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UE
Durée : Période :
Lyxor PEA MSCI Emerging Markets UE : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor PEA MSCI Emerging Markets UE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR PEA MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI EMERGING MARKETS TR. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure equity market performance of emerging markets. As of May 27, 2010 the MSCI Emerging Markets Index consisted of the following 21 emerging market country indices: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey. The MSCI Total Return Indices measure the market performance, including both price performance and income from dividend payments. For more information please refer to www.msci.com
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations
Type pays Emergents
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI Daily Emerging Markets Net Total Return Index - EUR
Indices liés
- MSCI EM US Dollar Hedged Net Total Return Index - USD
- MSCI Emerging Markets Net Return Index - USD
- MSCI Emerging Markets 100% Hedged to USD Net Total Return Index - USD
- MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return Index - CAD
- MSCI Emerging Markets Index - USD
- MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.55%
Encours (2021-03-31) 29.38 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure FCP
Date de création 2014-05-05
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2021-03-31)
Dernière 29.38 M EUR
1 mois 24.56 M EUR
3 mois 19.21 M EUR
6 mois 18.48 M EUR
1 an 18.7 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - ACC ...
