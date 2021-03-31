Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information Objectif d'investissement The LYXOR PEA MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI EMERGING MARKETS TR. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure equity market performance of emerging markets. As of May 27, 2010 the MSCI Emerging Markets Index consisted of the following 21 emerging market country indices: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey. The MSCI Total Return Indices measure the market performance, including both price performance and income from dividend payments. For more information please refer to www.msci.com Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Actions Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations Type pays Emergents Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation Description Sous Jacent MSCI Daily Emerging Markets Net Total Return Index - EUR Indices liés - MSCI EM US Dollar Hedged Net Total Return Index - USD - MSCI Emerging Markets Net Return Index - USD - MSCI Emerging Markets 100% Hedged to USD Net Total Return Index - USD - MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return Index - CAD - MSCI Emerging Markets Index - USD - MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return Index - USD Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.55% Encours (2021-03-31) 29.38 M EUR Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique France Structure FCP Date de création 2014-05-05 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2021-03-31) Dernière 29.38 M EUR 1 mois 24.56 M EUR 3 mois 19.21 M EUR 6 mois 18.48 M EUR 1 an 18.7 M EUR ETFs concurrents Nom Rating LYXOR MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - ACC ...