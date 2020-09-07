Connexion
Lyxor PEA NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC    PUST   FR0011871110

LYXOR PEA NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC

(PUST)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 07/09 17:35:00
38.465 EUR   +1.05%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
01/09/2020 02/09/2020 03/09/2020 04/09/2020 07/09/2020 Date
40.435(c) 40.975(c) 39.595(c) 38.065(c) 38.465 Dernier
+1.44% +1.34% -3.37% -3.86% +1.05% Variation
20 786 11 450 46 026 78 734 31 483 Volume
Graphique LYXOR PEA NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor PEA NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor PEA NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - EUR ACC | Zone bourse
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR PEA NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI US/IT. NDX Notional Net TR index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The index reflects companies across major industry groups including computer, biotechnology, health care, telecommunications and transportation. It does not contain securities of financial companies including investment companies.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Etats Unis
Secteur Technologie
Style de taille Grandes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent NASDAQ-100 Net Total Return Index - USD
Indices liés
- NASDAQ-100 HKD Notional Net Total Return Index - HKD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-09-07) 83.3 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure FCP
Date de création 2014-05-20
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-09-07)
Dernière 83.3 M EUR
1 mois 75.82 M EUR
3 mois 66.53 M EUR
6 mois 53.95 M EUR
1 an 39.04 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
INVESCO EQQQ NASDAQ-100 DIST - USD
COMSTAGE NASDAQ-100 - USD
MOTILAL OSWAL NASDAQ 100 ETF - INR-
INVESCO EQQQ NASDAQ-100 GBP HEDGED...-
INVESCO EQQQ NASDAQ-100 EUR HEDGED...-
INVESCO EQQQ NASDAQ-100 CHF HEDGED...-
INVESCO EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ACC - USD-
ISHARES NASDAQ 100 INDEX ETF - USD-
ISHARES NASDAQ 100 INDEX ETF - USD-
ISHARES NASDAQ 100 INDEX ETF - USD-
