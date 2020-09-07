The LYXOR PEA NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI US/IT. NDX Notional Net TR index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The index reflects companies across major industry groups including computer, biotechnology, health care, telecommunications and transportation. It does not contain securities of financial companies including investment companies.