The Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index S&P 500 Total Return. The S&P 500 Index includes 500 leading companies in leading industries of the U.S. economy and reflects the risk and return characteristics of the broader large cap universe on an on-going basis. The complete constuction of the index is available on www.standardandpoors.com.