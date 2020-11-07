Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lyxor STOXX Eur 600 Pnl & Hhd Gd ETF    PHG   LU1834988351

LYXOR STOXX EUR 600 PNL & HHD GD ETF

(PHG)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 22/01 10:09:20
114.963 EUR   -0.40%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
18/01/2021 19/01/2021 20/01/2021 21/01/2021 22/01/2021 Date
115.097(c) 114.136(c) 115.25(c) 115.428(c) 114.963 Dernier
+0.54% -0.83% +0.98% +0.15% -0.40% Variation
2 498 843 310 309 2 027 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR STOXX EUR 600 PNL & HHD GD ETF
Durée : Période :
Lyxor STOXX Eur 600 Pnl & Hhd Gd ETF : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor STOXX Eur 600 Pnl & Hhd Gd ETF | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 PERSONAL & HOUSEHOLD GOODS UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Stoxx Europe 600 Personal & Household Goods Net Re. The STOXX Europe 600 Personal & Households Goods index is constituted with the largest stocks of the personal & households goods industry in Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 supersectors are derived from the STOXX Europe 600, which comprises 600 of the largest European stocks by free float market capitalisation. They represent the largest European companies in each of the 18 Supersectors as defined by the ICB classification (Industry Classification Benchmark). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Secteur Biens de consommation
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent STOXX Europe 600 Personal & Household Goods Net Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-11-07) 43.48 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-08-18
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 43.48 M EUR
1 mois 32.59 M EUR
3 mois 28.43 M EUR
6 mois 23.76 M EUR
1 an 53.74 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 PERSONAL & H...
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 PERSONAL & H...
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 PERSONAL &...
