The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 TELECOMMUNICATIONS UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications Net Return. The STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index is constituted with the largest stocks of the telecommunications industry in Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 supersectors are derived from the STOXX Europe 600, which comprises 600 of the largest European stocks by free float market capitalisation. They represent the largest European companies in each of the 18 Supersectors as defined by the ICB classification (Industry Classification Benchmark). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.