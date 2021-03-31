Connexion
Lyxor STOXX Eur.600 Telecomm.UE EUR    TELE   LU1834988609

LYXOR STOXX EUR.600 TELECOMM.UE EUR

(TELE)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 13/04 17:35:00
33.983 EUR   -0.50%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
07/04/2021 08/04/2021 09/04/2021 12/04/2021 13/04/2021 Date
34.435(c) 34.553(c) 34.336(c) 34.154(c) 33.983 Dernier
-0.04% +0.34% -0.63% -0.53% -0.50% Variation
468 13 008 127 379 271 Volume
Graphique LYXOR STOXX EUR.600 TELECOMM.UE EUR
Durée : Période :
Lyxor STOXX Eur.600 Telecomm.UE EUR : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor STOXX Eur.600 Telecomm.UE EUR
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 TELECOMMUNICATIONS UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications Net Return. The STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index is constituted with the largest stocks of the telecommunications industry in Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 supersectors are derived from the STOXX Europe 600, which comprises 600 of the largest European stocks by free float market capitalisation. They represent the largest European companies in each of the 18 Supersectors as defined by the ICB classification (Industry Classification Benchmark). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Secteur Télécommunications
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications Net Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2021-03-31) 97.25 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-08-25
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2021-03-31)
Dernière 97.25 M EUR
1 mois 94.14 M EUR
3 mois 85.97 M EUR
6 mois 110.62 M EUR
1 an 111.83 M EUR
