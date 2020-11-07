Connexion
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Bas.Res.UCITS ETF    BRE   LU1834983550

LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BAS.RES.UCITS ETF

(BRE)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 24/02 17:35:00
79.828 EUR   +1.46%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
18/02/2021 19/02/2021 22/02/2021 23/02/2021 24/02/2021 Date
76.975(c) 79.187(c) 78.914(c) 78.683(c) 79.828(c) Dernier
-0.11% +2.87% -0.34% -0.29% +1.46% Variation
7 125 2 644 17 585 16 457 23 559 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BAS.RES.UCITS ETF
Durée : Période :
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Bas.Res.UCITS ETF : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Bas.Res.UCITS ETF | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BASIC RESOURCES UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources Net Return The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index is constituted with the largest stocks of the basic resources industry in Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 supersectors are derived from the STOXX Europe 600, which comprises 600 of the largest European stocks by free float market capitalisation. They represent the largest European companies in each of the 18 Supersectors as defined by the ICB classification (Industry Classification Benchmark). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Secteur Ressources de base
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Net Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-11-07) 354.92 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-08-25
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 354.92 M EUR
1 mois 396.69 M EUR
3 mois 241.48 M EUR
6 mois 225.97 M EUR
1 an 276.87 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BASIC RESOUR...
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 BASIC RESO...
