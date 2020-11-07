Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Xetra  >  Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Bas.Res.UCITS ETF    LBRE   LU1834983550

LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BAS.RES.UCITS ETF

(LBRE)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 30/12 14:06:27
67.61 EUR   -0.27%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra
22/12/2020 23/12/2020 28/12/2020 29/12/2020 30/12/2020 Date
66.42(c) 67.44(c) 67.5(c) 67.79(c) 67.61(c) Dernier
-0.12% +1.54% +0.09% +0.43% -0.27% Variation
1 0 4 445 1 120 9 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BAS.RES.UCITS ETF
Durée : Période :
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Bas.Res.UCITS ETF : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Bas.Res.UCITS ETF | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
15:53EUROPE : Les Bourses européennes plient en clôture d'une année rocambolesque
AW
14:51L'Europe finit en baisse une année folle
RE
10:08Repli dans le calme en Europe avant de clore une année 2020 agitée
RE
30/12EUROPE : Les Bourses européennes lâchent du lest avant d'affronter 2021
AW
30/12Les Bourses d'Europe terminent en baisse une séance calme
RE
30/12Wall Street attendue en hausse mais l'Europe fait du surplace
RE
30/12Hausse timide pour les actions européennes, AstraZeneca en soutien
RE
29/12EUROPE : Les Bourses européennes hésitent mais restent optimistes
AW
Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
23/12CFD, warrants, turbos et ETF leveraged
22/12TRACKINSIGHT : Les ETFs du secteur automobile en baisse
TI
22/12TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte mais performance négative pour les ETF actions d’A..
TI
22/12TRACKINSIGHT : Les marchés anticipent l’accord sur le stimulus fiscal américain
TI
21/12TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des valeurs canadiennes
TI
21/12TRACKINSIGHT : Légère collecte pour les ETFs d’infrastructures
TI
18/12TRACKINSIGHT : Tous les feux sont au vert pour les ETFs sur l’argent
TI
18/12TRACKINSIGHT : Bonne performance les valeurs du commerce de détail
TI
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Fil d'actualité Discussions
Nouvelle discussion sur Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Bas.Res.UCITS ETF
Publier
add_opinion
loader
Aucune notifications
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BASIC RESOURCES UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources Net Return The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index is constituted with the largest stocks of the basic resources industry in Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 supersectors are derived from the STOXX Europe 600, which comprises 600 of the largest European stocks by free float market capitalisation. They represent the largest European companies in each of the 18 Supersectors as defined by the ICB classification (Industry Classification Benchmark). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Secteur Ressources de base
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Net Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-11-07) 354.92 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-08-25
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 354.92 M EUR
1 mois 396.69 M EUR
3 mois 241.48 M EUR
6 mois 225.97 M EUR
1 an 276.87 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BASIC RESOUR...
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BASIC RESOUR...
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 BASIC RESO...
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ