Accueil Zonebourse  >  ETF  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Techn.UE    TNO   LU1834988518

LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 TECHN.UE

(TNO)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Italian Stock Exchange - 16/10 17:35:28
65.99 EUR   +1.24%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Italian Stock Exchange
12/10/2020 13/10/2020 14/10/2020 15/10/2020 16/10/2020 Date
66.76(c) 66.62(c) 66.81(c) 65.18(c) 65.99 Dernier
+1.46% -0.21% +0.29% -2.44% +1.24% Variation
808 101 972 489 1 915 Volume
Graphique LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 TECHN.UE
Durée : Période :
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Techn.UE : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Techn.UE | Zone bourse
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 TECHNOLOGY UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Stoxx Europe 600 Technology Net Return. The STOXX Europe 600 Technology index is constituted with the largest stocks of the technology industry in Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 supersectors are derived from the STOXX Europe 600, which comprises 600 of the largest European stocks by free float market capitalisation. They represent the largest European companies in each of the 18 Supersectors as defined by the ICB classification (Industry Classification Benchmark). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Secteur Technologie
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent STOXX Europe 600 Technology Net Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-10-07) 85.24 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-08-18
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-10-07)
Dernière 85.24 M EUR
1 mois 92.26 M EUR
3 mois 87.05 M EUR
6 mois 58.47 M EUR
1 an 69.23 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 TECHNOLOGY ...
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 TECHNOLOGY...
