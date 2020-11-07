Connexion
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Lsr ETF    TRV   LU1834988781

LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 TRAVEL & LSR ETF

(TRV)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 22/01 17:35:00
27.028 EUR   -2.55%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
18/01/2021 19/01/2021 20/01/2021 21/01/2021 22/01/2021 Date
27.693(c) 27.353(c) 27.689(c) 27.735(c) 27.028 Dernier
-0.69% -1.23% +1.23% +0.17% -2.55% Variation
1 751 2 130 1 401 4 766 7 188 Volume
Plus de cotations

Graphique LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 TRAVEL & LSR ETF
Durée : Période :
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Lsr ETF : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Lsr ETF | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
19:07EUROPE : Les marchés boursiers européens dans le rouge, la dégradation sanitaire..
AW
18:28Les actions rattrapées par les risques sanitaires et économiques
RE
13:51Repli des actions avec les craintes pour l'économie
RE
10:12Les actions reculent face aux nouvelles mesures sanitaires
RE
21/01EUROPE : Les Bourses européennes retrouvent le stress de la pandémie
AW
21/01Clôture mitigée en Europe, le discours de la BCE a pesé
RE
21/01Wall St devrait conforter ses records, l'Europe attend la BCE
RE
21/01L'Europe en hausse après l'investiture de Biden, la BCE en vue
RE
Plus d'actualités des Indices
Toute l'actualité des ETF
15:15TRACKINSIGHT : Collecte pour les ETF du secteur de l’énergie
TI
15:15TRACKINSIGHT : Mauvaise performance pour les valeurs d’Amérique Latine
TI
21/01TRACKINSIGHT : Le secteur des services de télécommunication en hausse
TI
21/01TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETF chinois
TI
20/01TRACKINSIGHT : Collecte pour les ETFs du secteur de l’énergie
TI
20/01TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les semi-conducteurs
TI
19/01TRACKINSIGHT : Les actions calent malgré les engagements de la Fed et le plan Bi..
TI
18/01Afflux record pour les ETF en 2020, malgré le coronavirus
AW
Plus d'actualités des ETF
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 TRAVEL & LEISURE UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Stoxx Europe 600 Travel and Leisure Net Return The STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure index is constituted with the largest stocks of the travel & leisure industry in Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 supersectors are derived from the STOXX Europe 600, which comprises 600 of the largest European stocks by free float market capitalisation. They represent the largest European companies in each of the 18 Supersectors as defined by the ICB classification (Industry Classification Benchmark). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Secteur Loisirs
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure Net Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-11-07) 13.7 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-08-25
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 13.7 M EUR
1 mois 15.73 M EUR
3 mois 14.67 M EUR
6 mois 7.21 M EUR
1 an 12.01 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 TRAVEL & L...
