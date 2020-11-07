Connexion
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Utilities UE       LU1834988864

LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 UTILITIES UE
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Italian Stock Exchange - 05/01
58.63 EUR   -0.80%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en différé. Temps Différé Italian Stock Exchange
28/12/2020 29/12/2020 30/12/2020 04/01/2021 05/01/2021 Date
58.1(c) 58.37(c) 58.03(c) 59.1(c) 58.2 Dernier
+1.75% +0.46% -0.58% +1.84% -1.52% Variation
827 9 649 0 1 214 58 068 Volume
Graphique LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 UTILITIES UE
Durée : Période :
Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Utilities UE : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Utilities UE | Zone bourse
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
18:27L'Europe finit dans le désordre face aux craintes sanitaires
RE
13:15Hausse prudente en vue à Wall Street avant le scrutin en Géorgie
RE
10:46L'Europe en ordre dispersé, Londres se distingue malgré le confinement
RE
04/01EUROPE : Les marchés européens refroidis par Wall Street
AW
04/01Les actions réduisent leurs gains face à de nouvelles restrictions sanitaires
RE
04/01Les vaccins assurent aux actions un début d'année en fanfare
RE
04/01Le groupe de paris Entain a reçu une offre de MGM pour 11 milliards de dollar..
RE
04/01L'année démarre bien pour les Bourses européennes
RE
04/01TRACKINSIGHT : Trêve des confiseurs pour les marchés malgré une pression accrue ..
TI
04/01Quels ETF choisir pour investir dans les valeurs moyennes ?
2020CFD, warrants, turbos et ETF leveraged
2020TRACKINSIGHT : Les ETFs du secteur automobile en baisse
TI
2020TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte mais performance négative pour les ETF actions d’A..
TI
2020TRACKINSIGHT : Les marchés anticipent l’accord sur le stimulus fiscal américain
TI
2020TRACKINSIGHT : Baisse des valeurs canadiennes
TI
2020TRACKINSIGHT : Légère collecte pour les ETFs d’infrastructures
TI
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 UTILITIES UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Stoxx Europe 600 Utilities Net Return. The STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index is constituted with the largest stocks of the utilities industry in Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 supersectors are derived from the STOXX Europe 600, which comprises 600 of the largest European stocks by free float market capitalisation. They represent the largest European companies in each of the 18 Supersectors as defined by the ICB classification (Industry Classification Benchmark). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Secteur Services publics
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent STOXX Europe 600 Utilities Net Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-11-07) 89.17 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-08-25
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 89.17 M EUR
1 mois 83.07 M EUR
3 mois 90.08 M EUR
6 mois 59.85 M EUR
1 an 46.42 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 UTILITIES -...
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 UTILITIES ...
LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 UTILITIES -...
